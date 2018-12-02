But now, after losing 80 pounds on the diet (which she started in April, btw), Jenna's revealing a ton of her top weight-loss tips, because girl clearly knows what her followers want.
First up: “Try not to obsess if your weight fluctuates a bit, as women we go up and down depending on the time of the month,” she wrote. Jenna also recommended walking as much as you possibly can-she walks "absolutely everywhere" with her daughter, Batelli.
For some #wednesdaywisdom I thought I#emo#4oCZ##d give a few tips that helped me on my #weightlossjourney Try not to obsess if your weight fluctuates a bit, as women we go up and down depending on the time of the month. Walk to where you need to go... I walk absolutely everywhere with Batel. Don#emo#4oCZ##t shop in bulk, I literally walk to the market every other day and purchase a few items I need. Let yourself get hungry in between meals. I used to eat before I actually felt hunger pangs... now I listen to my body not just social food cues. Last tip, DOCUMENT your progress! Seeing a weight loss progression is my BIGGEST motivator! #emo#8J+Puw==## Let me know down below what tips help you with losing weight! #keto #beforeandafter #motivation #weightlosstransformation
She's also got some pro tips about how to navigate the grocery store while dieting, like not shopping in bulk. “I literally walk to the market every other day and purchase a few items I need,” she says.
More advice: let yourself get hungry between meals. “I used to eat before I actually felt hunger pangs... now I listen to my body not just social food cues,” Jenna says. And finally, she urges people to document their progress. “Seeing a weight-loss progression is my BIGGEST motivator!” she said (and her Instagram is full of photos to prove it).
This isn't the first time Jenna's opened up about her diet tips, though-as of late, she's been taking to Twitter to dole out keto diet-specific tips for beginners, like cleaning out your kitchen ("get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you've been poisoning yourself with," she said), and shopping the perimeter of the grocery store (it's where she gets her faves like ribeye steak, salmon, and avocados).
I think my most frequently asked question is #emo#4oCc##where do I start with Keto?#emo#4oCd## . First, get right in your mind! Be positive and visualize success! Second, CLEAN OUT YOUR KITCHEN. Get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you#emo#4oCZ##ve been poisoning yourself with. By the way, I look at sugar like poison, it helps me refuse to eat it! Third, GO SHOPPING! I suggest Whole Foods or Trader Joe#emo#4oCZ##s. They don#emo#4oCZ##t carry as much highly processed junk food that can tempt. Buy organic and grassfed. Invest in your insides! If you are shopping at a regular grocery, I suggest shopping the perimeter of the store and never the isles. Good rule of thumb is if it is a whole food not a mixture of chemicals it#emo#4oCZ##s what god intended you to eat! Once you get in the groove eating #keto becomes second nature! Love you! Keto on my friend! #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #ketodiet #beforeandafter #ketodiet #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney *by the way- I will be cooking a keto thanksgiving! Would you like a dedicated post and menu? #emo#8J+mgw==##
So, basically, Jenna's not just a keto queen anymore-she's weight-loss royalty. Keep 'em coming, lady.