Jenna Jameson says these weight-loss tips helped her lose 80 pounds on keto

news

While, yes, Jenna Jameson seems like the queen of keto right now, her weight-loss journey wasn't necessarily easy-it took a while for the 44-year-old to find a diet that actually worked for her (shout out to keto).

But now, after losing 80 pounds on the diet (which she started in April, btw), Jenna's revealing a ton of her top weight-loss tips, because girl clearly knows what her followers want.

First up: “Try not to obsess if your weight fluctuates a bit, as women we go up and down depending on the time of the month,” she wrote. Jenna also recommended walking as much as you possibly can-she walks "absolutely everywhere" with her daughter, Batelli.

She's also got some pro tips about how to navigate the grocery store while dieting, like not shopping in bulk. “I literally walk to the market every other day and purchase a few items I need,” she says.

More advice: let yourself get hungry between meals. “I used to eat before I actually felt hunger pangs... now I listen to my body not just social food cues,” Jenna says. And finally, she urges people to document their progress. “Seeing a weight-loss progression is my BIGGEST motivator!” she said (and her Instagram is full of photos to prove it).

This isn't the first time Jenna's opened up about her diet tips, though-as of late, she's been taking to Twitter to dole out keto diet-specific tips for beginners, like cleaning out your kitchen ("get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you've been poisoning yourself with," she said), and shopping the perimeter of the grocery store (it's where she gets her faves like ribeye steak, salmon, and avocados).

So, basically, Jenna's not just a keto queen anymore-she's weight-loss royalty. Keep 'em coming, lady.