Jenna Jameson just launched an instagram account

Very Important Keto Alert: Jenna Jameson literally just launched an Instagram page dedicated to her keto content.

Jenna announced her new page, @ketocantlose (basically mimicking her personal account, @jennacantlose) Wednesday night-and she's already racked up more than 1,000 followers.

“You best believe I started a keto Instagram,” she wrote on Instagram Stories last night (it was right after another Instagram story of her cooking up a big ribeye steak, so, clearly this page is warranted).

Just FYI: There’s nothing on the actual page as of right now, but give it time, guys-if it's anything like Jenna's personal account, it's going to be chock-full of keto advice. The page also includes a link in her bio to the website www.ketocantlose.com-but as of right now, the link redirects to her existing website-www.jennajamesonofficial.com.

Honestly, it's about damn time that Jenna created this page (ty, Jenna, ily). Since starting keto back in April, she's lost 80 pounds on the diet, and has proudly shared that she's not only hit her goal weight but has also taken to wearing white jeans once again (which is definitely a weight-loss win).

And she's not just showing off her before-and-after photos (though, tbh, there are tons of those); she's also been doling out keto tips for beginners, getting real about some of the issues related to weight loss (like loose skin), and has even shared her daily keto menu a few times.

So yeah, it seems like Jenna really can't lose when it comes to keto.