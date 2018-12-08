Pulse.ng logo
Instant pot just launched a blender that can actually cook food

Heck, I just used mine last night to make a last-minute farro dish in 10 minutes.

play Instant pot just launched a blender that can actually cook food (DIANA FUJII )

Are Instant Pots the greatest kitchen gadget of our generation? Maybe! People are totally obsessed with these pots that do the work of several kitchen gadgets in a fraction of the time-making your life much, much easier.

So, it’s completely understandable that people are straight-up losing their sh*t over the news that Instant Pot launched a blender. It’s called the Ace Multi-Use Cooking and Beverage Blender and, just like the original Instant Pot, it can be used to do a slew of different things.

The Ace comes with eight one-touch programs, so you can make a smoothie, puree, frozen dessert, nut milks, nut butters, soup, and more by simply pressing a button. A really cool feature worth calling out: you can actually cook fresh ingredients in the blender by combining the boiling and blending options for a one-pitcher meal (yes, this is a thing now). So yeah, making soup just got way, way easier.

Not only that, the blender’s display has a real-time cooking temperature so you can keep tabs on what you’re cooking while it’s actually going down.

This thing is also really powerful and quiet, so you can tackle tough-to-blend items in seconds without waking up your entire house. It also cleans itself, which is pretty damn impressive.

People are loving it in online reviews. “This one is a must have, superb quality that the Instant Pot brand is known for! I have used it daily since unboxing it,” one person wrote. “The blender is really smooth and is great looking! Fantastic product at a fantastic price,” another said.

When you buy the Ace, you’ll also get a food tamper to help break down food, a five-ounce measuring cup, a cleaning brush with bristles to clean under and around the stainless steel blades, and a food-safe strainer bag with a drawstring to help you filter beverages and soups.

The Ace is currently $99 at Walmart.com. Worth noting: This is WAY cheaper than a Vitamix and seems to do a lot of the same stuff. So, if you're in the market for a new blender, this is definitely worth looking into.

