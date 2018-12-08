Instant pot just launched a blender that can actually cook food

news

Are Instant Pots the greatest kitchen gadget of our generation? Maybe! People are totally obsessed with these pots that do the work of several kitchen gadgets in a fraction of the time-making your life much, much easier.

Heck, I just used mine last night to make a last-minute farro dish in 10 minutes.

So, it’s completely understandable that people are straight-up losing their sh*t over the news that Instant Pot launched a blender. It’s called the Ace Multi-Use Cooking and Beverage Blender and, just like the original Instant Pot, it can be used to do a slew of different things.

The Ace comes with eight one-touch programs, so you can make a smoothie, puree, frozen dessert, nut milks, nut butters, soup, and more by simply pressing a button. A really cool feature worth calling out: you can actually cook fresh ingredients in the blender by combining the boiling and blending options for a one-pitcher meal (yes, this is a thing now). So yeah, making soup just got way, way easier.

Not only that, the blender’s display has a real-time cooking temperature so you can keep tabs on what you’re cooking while it’s actually going down.

This thing is also really powerful and quiet, so you can tackle tough-to-blend items in seconds without waking up your entire house. It also cleans itself, which is pretty damn impressive.

People are loving it in online reviews. “This one is a must have, superb quality that the Instant Pot brand is known for! I have used it daily since unboxing it,” one person wrote. “The blender is really smooth and is great looking! Fantastic product at a fantastic price,” another said.

When you buy the Ace, you’ll also get a food tamper to help break down food, a five-ounce measuring cup, a cleaning brush with bristles to clean under and around the stainless steel blades, and a food-safe strainer bag with a drawstring to help you filter beverages and soups.

The Ace is currently $99 at Walmart.com. Worth noting: This is WAY cheaper than a Vitamix and seems to do a lot of the same stuff. So, if you're in the market for a new blender, this is definitely worth looking into.