How to clean your s*x toys

If a woman consistently uses a sex toy that isn’t clean, she might attract bacteria and fungi into her vagina. This leads to bacterial vaginosis and causes urinary tract infections.

So how should she clean her sex toys?

She needs to read the instructions that come with the toy. Sometimes, the toy manufacturer would list how it should be cleaned. For example, you cannot put all toys in hot water.

If you are the only person using a sex toy and sometimes cleaning is enough with a clean towel is enough.

If the sex toy is non-mechanised or waterproof, then you can rinse the toy with water.

After rinsing in a sink, then use a dry towel or tissue to wipe it off.

If you share your sex toys which is not advisable, then you have to do more to clean them more carefully.

Use a liquid soap on the toy and wash it properly. Then, clean it with a damp cloth.

After that, place it in a clean towel and allow it to air-dry.

Even though they sell some cleaning products for sex toys, sometimes all is needed is soap and water.

As I earlier said, sharing sex toys is a bad idea. This is because the toy might come in contact with infections from the other person.