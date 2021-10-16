RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

How to clean your sex toys

Temi Iwalaiye

You should clean, sterilize or disinfect your toys.

Sex toys should be cleaned properly [womanandhome]
Sex toys should be cleaned properly [womanandhome]

In this modern-day, many women are using sex toys like vibrators and dildos. These toys come in contact with body fluids that is why they should be cleaned properly.

If a woman consistently uses a sex toy that isn’t clean, she might attract bacteria and fungi into her vagina. This leads to bacterial vaginosis and causes urinary tract infections.

She needs to read the instructions that come with the toy. Sometimes, the toy manufacturer would list how it should be cleaned. For example, you cannot put all toys in hot water.

If you are the only person using a sex toy and sometimes cleaning is enough with a clean towel is enough.

If the sex toy is non-mechanised or waterproof, then you can rinse the toy with water.

After rinsing in a sink, then use a dry towel or tissue to wipe it off.

If you share your sex toys which is not advisable, then you have to do more to clean them more carefully.

Use a liquid soap on the toy and wash it properly. Then, clean it with a damp cloth.

After that, place it in a clean towel and allow it to air-dry.

Even though they sell some cleaning products for sex toys, sometimes all is needed is soap and water.

As I earlier said, sharing sex toys is a bad idea. This is because the toy might come in contact with infections from the other person.

You need to disinfect and sterilize it by dipping it in hot water for about three minutes; to effectively kill fungus add some bleach to the hot water.

