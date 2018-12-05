How the new moon in sagittarius will affect you

news

December is all about the holiday season, but there’s some astrological movement worth celebrating, too. There’s a new moon happening in Sagittarius on December 7th, and it’s pretty freaking awesome.

What does the new moon in Sagittarius mean?

“Every year when the new moon is in Sagittarius, it is a time to awaken to our hope, enthusiasm, and to believe in ourselves, our potential, and of a fabulous future that may appear impossible or unrealistic when looking at one's current circumstance,” says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology.

“Mars brings an urgency to not wait for a well-worn path but to clear obstacles and forge ahead.”

This new moon can spark a bunch of upbeat emotions like extreme excitability, a carefree attitude, and a live-in-the-moment feeling, Page says. You’ll also have a lot of conversations about the great things you want to do and realize that the only thing that’s holding you back is a belief that you can’t do something.

Anything special about this particular new moon?

Yup! The new moon is connected with the planets Mars and Neptune. “The planet Neptune brings an additional layer of dreamlike quality, even fantasy in exploring one’s future desires and goals,” Page explains. “The planet Mars brings an urgency to not wait for a well-worn path to open up but to clear out obstacles and forge ahead.”

Keep in mind that this may make you a little impatient when you’re out doing holiday shopping in jam-packed areas (which, yes, is totally inevitable). You may also get a sense that you want more out of life but aren’t sure exactly what that is, Page says. Maybe you feel like you want more out of your relationship or job, but you’re not totally sure what else it is that you need.

Oh! And get ready for a lot of partying. When Mars and Neptune are together in the sky, it’s pretty much party central.

What signs will be most affected by this new moon-and how?

There are a few signs that will feel this more than others, and Sagittarius is one. “Excitement, hope, and enthusiasm for their next year [might] be tainted with an uncertainty of what needs to be done to accomplish what they desire,” Page says.

Pisces is also “deeply affected” by the new moon when it comes to their career, Page says-they may find they need to be more assertive at work to be more visible. Geminis may find that the new moon impacts their relationships, wanting to find more people in their life who they can connect with on a deeper level. And Virgo will find themselves wondering how much to do for their family while also setting boundaries to pursue their own dreams.

Happy new moon, everybody!