How getting fired helped this woman revolutionize camping

news

The 2018 Women’s Health Game Changers are rethinking what it means to be healthy, and they’re shifting the course of wellness for you.

These women are sharing their stories, secrets, and strategies so you can make waves in your world. Here, this outdoor evangelist wants to save the planet-and make nature more accessible: Alyssa Ravasio.

Ravasio really needed to get outside in December 2012. She’d been fired from a job a few months earlier and desperately craved the kind of reset that only the healing power of vitamin N could afford.

The thing was, when she tried to make a reservation for a spot in Big Sur, she kept getting stumped by buggy, Byzantine public campground websites.

“I had 30 tabs open in my browser, and every site had a fragment of information,” she says. The lifelong surfer and camper knew there had to be a better way. So she put herself through a three-month coding boot camp and built the prototype for Hipcamp, a website that allows users to book privately owned campgrounds-sort of like an Airbnb under the stars-featuring more than 300,000 acres of land to choose from.

3.5 million people have used Hipcamp in the past year, pitching tents in wildly cool places from seed farms to regenerative cattle ranches.

Ravasio says she’s helping people unlock the health benefits of the great outdoors, all while developing a deeper appreciation for the planet. “Our number one value is ‘leave it better’-as in, leave the Earth in better condition than how you found it.”

