Here's how the fall equinox will affect your horoscope

news

The autumn equinox, which goes down on Saturday, Sept. 22, marks the official start of the fall season-but there's more to this date besides it being the first acceptable day to drink PSLs.

As with anything planet-related, there's some astrological significance here, too.

Technically, the autumn equinox marks the date when the length of daylight hours and nighttime hours are exactly the same. But from here on out, nights will get longer and longer (ugh) and, to quote Game of Thrones...

While that's most definitely a drag, the autumn equinox is also a time of release, says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology. It's an opportunity to get rid of the old before you experience rejuvenation in the spring.

This fall equinox occurs when the sun enters Libra, Page says, which is a sign that's all about relationships, fairness, justice, and kindness-making it a good time of year to take stock of your social life and find balance in your relationships.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is with the sun at the same time as the equinox, making how you communicate with people especially important. Saturn, a planet of restraint, is also connected with the equinox and can make you more diplomatic than usual when you chat with people, Page says.

At the same time, the moon is in Pisces connected to Neptune, emphasizing your artistic side. You’ll be more compassionate than usual with others and feel a huge urge to escape from the stress of daily life, maybe to a yoga retreat or music festival.

BTW: You probably know that there’s also a spring equinox, but the two don’t have much in common from an astrological standpoint. “The fall equinox is knowing on a gut level that nothing lasts forever, and the process of letting go of the old before you let the new in,” Page says. “The spring equinox is about growth.”

So, clean out your closet to make space before all the big Black Friday sales, and know that you probably have some awesome, meaningful conversations ahead with the people in your life.

Hey, fall looks pretty good from here.