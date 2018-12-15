Halle Berry just let a fan join her for a badass private boxing workout

news

Halle Berry has what may be the most perfect body on the planet. So, when she says that a certain form of exercise is amazing, you better believe I’m going to listen.

Halle revealed on Instagram today that she met the winner of her #HBBeachBody contest, which challenged followers to post transformation photos using the hashtag, and that the two “sweated through a 90-minute high-intensity workout with boxing movements,” led by her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas.

“Alis is such a fighter!” she captioned a shot of the two of them working out. “I was so inspired to work out alongside her and learn about her fitness journey. Let’s continue to inspire each other through fitness.”

Halle then pointed people to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some gifs from the actual workout. The three of them did planks, shadowboxing, skaters, and Russian twists before Halle treated Alis to a “recovery massage” from her masseuse.

This isn’t the first time Halle has loved on boxing. Back in August, she revealed that she’s been doing the sport for 10 years (damn!), and boxing regularly for the past three.

“Boxing is still considered one of the best full-body workouts,” she captioned a few shots on Instagram of herself and Peter boxing together. “You’ll sculpt every muscle and burn major calories and fat. It dramatically decreases stress levels, develops hand-eye coordination, and builds confidence and discipline. But most importantly...you’ll never stop learning”

Halle also said at the time that she’s really into the “challenge” of the sport. “I love that I always learn a new way to challenge myself and work new muscles,” she wrote. “I challenge you to pick up some boxing gloves and get at it...I promise you’ll have fun, get your heart rate up, and sculpt your body at the same time!!”

Does it also come with a free recovery massage? If so, point me to the nearest ring.