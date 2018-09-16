news

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to some out-there fashion-she is a runway model, after all.

But she got heads turning during her debut of a full-body jumpsuit, featuring some sequined-yet-see-through bottoms, while out at a New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday night.

Yes, that is her entire butt you're seeing. NBD. And yes, it's pretty damn iconic.

Meanwhile, I'm over here wishing that I had a place to wear those chic sparkles (besides like, my couch). Also: Girl, what do you do to work out those legs and glutes? Naturally, we did some research.

For starters, Gigi's big into boxing. Her trainer, Rob Piela, owner of Gotham Gym in New York City told Vogue that Gigi kicks some ass in the ring.

“It’s all about how hard you work and how much you put in-Gigi is a hard worker,” he told the site. “Staying fit is all about consistency. Don’t miss workout days; don’t get lazy in the winter.” (Okay, so no Netflix all winter. Noted.)

And while you'd think boxing just works your arms and core, Piela says when working with Gigi they'll switch between typical cardio-boxing bursts and hardcore floor work to gain some total body strength (and a six-pack).

He also told W that the best way to slim and tone legs is by jump roping. (BRB, going to buy one!)

Piela also revealed his favorite backside-burning move to get Gigi in fighting shape to Women's Health UK: donkey kicks. To do this move yourself, start on all fours with your core tight, then lift one leg behind you, bending your knee in toward your butt, and press your heel up toward the ceiling. (Check out "glute kickbacks" in Kim Kardashian's butt workout for a demo.)

For her part, Gigi told Vogue in a video interview that she loves boxing because it's a sport she can get better at, plus the time flies by. "You always want more," she says.

BRB, going to find my boxing gloves.