Everything you need to know about breast milk color

Breast milk contains the required antibodies to ward off harmful diseases from your infant. But if you're new to breastfeeding, you may not know of the many different colors breast milk can take on.

What is the normal breast milk color?

Breast milk is usually white or off-white in color. But there are times when it can take on different colors, such as yellow, green, brown, and even blue. So what do these colors mean?

Yellow Breast Milk:

If your breast milk has a yellow tint to it, this could be a sign that you're not getting enough to eat. Breast milk is usually a light color, so if it has a darker yellow hue, this could mean that you are dehydrated or not eating enough. Thai is usually expected as baby gets older and consumes more solids.

Green Breast Milk:

If your breast milk is green, it may be a sign that you're taking lots of green vegetables, so not cause for alarm. Rather than worry, you should feel relaxed knowing you're eating healthy.

Brown Breast Milk:

Brown breast milk could be an indication that you're taking in too much iron. Too much iron can cause the milk to take on a brown color.

Blue Breast Milk:

There are two reasons your breast milk is blue. It could be due to a rare genetic disorder called methemoglobinemia. If this is the case, you should consult with your doctor to get more information. Or it could just mean that your milk has little fat, which is normal at the beginning of nursing.