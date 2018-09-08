Emily Ratajkowski’s diet is definitely not all salad, all the time

Pulse.ng logo
Usually, it's same to assume that a celeb with such a crazy-toned body has an insanely strict eating routine (ahem, Kourtney Kardashian and her ACV shots).

  • Published:
I have to state the obvious: Emily Ratajowski has a sick body.

The evidence:

View this post on Instagram

Helmet? Y/N

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Usually, it's same to assume that a celeb with such a crazy-toned body has an insanely strict eating routine (ahem, Kourtney Kardashian and her ACV shots).

But Emily's diet is apparently...surprisingly normal. Like, "I enjoy dessert every so often and eat carbs" normal. Huh. She also apparently doesn't consider herself "a crazy fitness person," according to an interview she gave the New York Times.

So, what does the model, actress, and #FreeTheNipple fan actually eat? A preview of Emily Ratajkowski's diet below:

Breakfast: Caffeine + carbs

View this post on Instagram

Under the Tuscan sun #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

Take it from Emily: Carbohydrates are not the enemy. Her a.m. bite often includes a pastry on the go. "Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amann with my black coffee," she told Harper’s Bazaar. (ICYMI on Great British Bake Off, a kougin-amann is basically a croissant but folded in the shape of a blossom, with a TON more butter.)

Other days, she’ll keep the coffee, and go for granola, yogurt, or toast, according to a Voguevideo.

Lunch: Meat + greens

Nothing too crazy here. Emily told Harper's Bazaar she likes to have a salad or sandwich for her midday meal. "If I'm on set, I'll have catering, but I'm well-behaved with that stuff,” she added. “It's easy to go crazy."

View this post on Instagram

Carnivore

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

You better believe she’s putting some protein on those greens, though. “I really like to eat meat,” she told Elle. “I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will often find eating a plain salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy."

Snacks: Juice it up

View this post on Instagram

Did I die and go to heaven?

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

It’s hard to be an LA girl without drinking the juice (as in, fruit and veggie-filled drinks). And according to a New York Times interview, Emily likes hers with turmeric and beets.

Dinner: Restaurant or takeout

View this post on Instagram

When in Texas

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

Emily's last meal of the day serves as a time to socialize, which means she’s often dining out. She’ll usually go for Italian or sushi, she told Harper's Bazaar.

When she’s not eating out, she’s probably ordering in. “You should see my refrigerator. It’s insane,” she said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “I have a relationship with Postmates. It’s basically Indian food and Thai food, preferably when I’m horizontal in bed.”

That said, she's not exclusively doing takeout every single night. "I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body," she told Elle.

Dessert: Sweets, sweets, sweets

View this post on Instagram

Sundae on a Sunday #emo#8J+Puw==##

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

Emily def has a sweet tooth (which, same). "I definitely love a good cupcake sometimes," she told Elle. “I think it is like, really important to give yourself a break,” she added.

So okay sure, genetics (not food) are probably mostly behind Emily's signature look. But still...I'll gladly have what she's having.

