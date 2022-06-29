RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Drinking semen boosts fertility: Myth or fact?

Temi Iwalaiye

Can drinking semen get a woman pregnant?

Can semen increase your fertility [Tré Carden]
Can semen increase your fertility [Tré Carden]

In an episode of 'Kardashians' on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian said she and her husband, Travis Barker, have been trying to get pregnant for a while now, and the doctor gave her an unusual solution - drink semen.

Kourtney and Travis
Kourtney and Travis Kourtney and Travis Pulse Ghana

Kourtney went to get some tests to find out why she was having trouble conceiving and discovered her thyroid levels were off.

The doctor told her to drink Travis’ semen four times a week to increase thyroid levels and improve fertility.

Is it true that semen can increase fertility?

Except a woman is allergic, she can drink semen, and nothing will happen to her - not entirely nothing. Well, except maybe contracting STIs that her partner has.

Semen contains nutrients like fructose, magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium and other components but drinking it does not significantly improve the body or health.

Some people even claim that semen can increase breast size, clear pimples, improve your mood and do many other magical things like improving fertility, but none of these claims are true or have been scientifically proven.

Here’s what a doctor, Lucky Sekhon, had to say about drinking semen, "I think it's a ridiculous thing for her to be putting out there and I think it doesn't make any sense, especially recommending a frequency of four times per week is absolutely ridiculous and not based on anything."

So, stop the genius idea that taking semen orally will lead to pregnancy right on its tracks.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

