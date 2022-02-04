Spicing up your sex life is a journey with many rewards especially during oral sex. Smoothies can make the journey to a better sex life easier. These smoothies are made with fruits that improve vaginal health.
Do It Yourself: 3 smoothies that sweeten the vagina
Ladies, vaginal care is vital to enjoying sex with your partner.
I've put together some delicious smoothies with their ingredients and procedures, shall we:
1) The Sweety Banana
Ingredients;
- Banana - 1 or 2 peeled
- Two tablespoons of honey
- One cup of milk (animal or plant-based)
- Three tablespoons of plain Greek yoghurt
- One cup of ice (optional or refrigerator after preparation)
Procedure
- Get your well-washed blender
- Put your bananas and honey
- Pour your milk and greek yoghurt
- Blend till its smooth and pour into a sealed container
- Then refrigerate or put ice before consuming
2) Pineapplegingery
Ingredients
- One large pineapple chunk
- One handful of spinach or your desired portion
- One cup of milk (animal or plant-based)
- One knuckle of ginger
Procedure;
- Get your blender, pour in the pineapple and ginger
- Blend
- Add spinach and milk and blend till its smooth
- Refrigerate
3) Watermelon Smoothie
Ingredients-
- Four slices of seedless watermelon
- Three tablespoons of greek yoghurt (you can add more for thickness)
- One cup milk (animal or plant-based)
- One dark chocolate bar
- Three or four mint leaves
Procedure;
- Pour your watermelon, mint leaves, and chocolate into the blender and blend first
- Then, add yoghurt, milk and blend till smooth
- Pour in a container and refrigerate
Drinking these smoothies will sweeten your vagina and make your sex life an enjoyable one.
Let me know in the comment section which smoothie you love.
