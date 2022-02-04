RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Do It Yourself: 3 smoothies that sweeten the vagina

Authors:

Deborah Akwa

Ladies, vaginal care is vital to enjoying sex with your partner.

Spicing up your sex life is a journey with many rewards especially during oral sex. Smoothies can make the journey to a better sex life easier. These smoothies are made with fruits that improve vaginal health.

I've put together some delicious smoothies with their ingredients and procedures, shall we:

1) The Sweety Banana

Ingredients;

  • Banana - 1 or 2 peeled 
  • Two tablespoons of honey  
  • One cup of milk (animal or plant-based)
  • Three tablespoons of plain Greek yoghurt 
  • One cup of ice (optional or refrigerator after preparation)

Procedure

  • Get your well-washed blender
  • Put your bananas and honey
  • Pour your milk and greek yoghurt
  • Blend till its smooth and pour into a sealed container
  • Then refrigerate or put ice before consuming

2) Pineapplegingery

Ingredients

  • One large pineapple chunk 
  • One handful of spinach or your desired portion
  • One cup of milk (animal or plant-based) 
  • One knuckle of ginger 

Procedure;

  • Get your blender, pour in the pineapple and ginger
  • Blend 
  • Add spinach and milk and blend till its smooth
  • Refrigerate
Pineapplegingery Smoothie
Pineapplegingery Smoothie Pulse Nigeria

3) Watermelon Smoothie

Ingredients-

  • Four slices of seedless watermelon
  • Three tablespoons of greek yoghurt (you can add more for thickness)
  • One cup milk (animal or plant-based)
  • One dark chocolate bar
  • Three or four mint leaves 

Procedure;

  • Pour your watermelon, mint leaves, and chocolate into the blender and blend first
  • Then, add yoghurt, milk and blend till smooth
  • Pour in a container and refrigerate
Watermelon smoothie
Watermelon smoothie Pulse Nigeria

Drinking these smoothies will sweeten your vagina and make your sex life an enjoyable one.

Let me know in the comment section which smoothie you love.

