Common misconceptions about feminism

Feminism means different things to different people. There are broadly four types of feminism.

Radical feminism

Radical feminism blames men for the exploitation of women. The patriarchy is to blame. They believe gender differences and the patriarchy should be eradicated.

Marxism feminism

Marxism feminism blames capitalism for the oppression of women, if men did not have to go out to earn a living and cater for the family, then women will not be forced at home to take care of the children.

Liberal feminism

Liberal feminists want change within the existing structures and not eliminate the structures like family, gender or even capitalism.

Postmodern feminism

A postmodern feminist will most likely believe in intersectionality, they believe that gender and sexuality is fluid and learnt and not based on biology.

Only a few people will own up to being feminists and those who do, do so as if they are trying to prove a point.

“Grand Commander” and “Feminist witch” are the words that accompany their biography online. Feminism has become too contorted, we have to constantly defend and beg to return to the rudiments – equal social, political, health and economic rights for women.

Even though I will argue that women need equitable rights, in addition to equal rights because of the special needs they have e.g. if women are given sick days when on their period and men aren’t, that isn’t an equal right but an equitable or fair one.

When the suffrage movement started even the American republicans who are ordinarily conservative, supported it because it stood for something but as society became advanced, the word lost its meaning.

What feminism is not;

Feminist is not someone you become because men have repeatedly broken your heart

After multiple heartbreaks and being treated badly by men, that is not the time to declare that you are a feminist. Review your decision making if it is your fault or deal with the hurt and abuse in therapy.

Feminism is not about hating men

Feminism has nothing to do with hating men or thinking all men are the same or thinking men are scum.

Having a loving father and brothers should spur you to believe in equality and equity of rights rather than being abused and maltreated. Abuse gives you such a warped view of what feminism is or should be about.

Feminism is not about seeking to end chivalry or chivalrous acts

When we get upset about men opening the door for women, we miss the point of feminism. Opening a door is just a gesture but we need men who love, respect and pamper women.

We want men to do more chores, take care of the kids and cook, things that society has ascribed to women. It is chivalry that we need and not the absence of it.

Of course, we are not asking to be ‘saved’ by men, but you don’t get awards for refusing help.

Lastly, feminism is not about being angry all the time