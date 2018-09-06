Chrissy Teigen literally tested 10 crazy potato chip flavors so you don't have to

news

I didn't think I could love Chrissy Teigen any more than I already did. Then I watched her gag over mustard-flavored potato chips, and now I think I'd die for her.

During her cover shoot, the Women's Health cover star gamely tried 10 different types of crazy-flavored chips purely for your amusement (and also, journalism!). And no, I don't mean just a bunch of different versions of barbecue chips. I'm talking out-there flavors, like Guinness, Cajun shrimp, and chicken ramen noodle.

Her favorite turned out to be a twist on a classic: Ruffles Loaded Bacon Cheddar Potato Skins chips. But she was also surprisingly into the Spicy Cajun Crawtator chip (yes, you read that right).

Of course, not every chip got a glowing review. "This tastes like a perfume," she said while forcing down a pork sausage and mustard-flavored chip. (IDK what kind of perfume that would be but...) And the Guinness-flavored chip tasted more like chocolate than actual beer, she said.

Perhaps most impressive of all: She licked and nibbled and crunched her way through the taste test without ever messing up her pristine white sweater. (Something I could never pull off.)

Admittedly, not every bite of chip fully made it in her mouth. But TBH, that's part of her charm.