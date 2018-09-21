Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good

Girl Smarts Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good

The 46-year-old model and actress posed for a nude photoshoot that shows off her flawless and fit physique.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good play

Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good

(GETTY IMAGESJAMIE MCCARTHY)

Carmen Electra hasn't been a Baywatch babe since the 1990s, but she still has that rockin' body decades later.

The 46-year-old model and actress posed for a nude photoshoot that shows off her flawless and fit physique.

View this post on Instagram

@elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

 

In the photos, Carmen lies on top of silk, lavender sheets and leaves little to the imagination. She looks super-glam with her hair pinned up, and a slight g-string tan line that gives the illusion of underwear.

View this post on Instagram

new photo series @carmenelectra

A post shared by Eli Russell Linnetz (@elirusselllinnetz) on

 

The hot photos were taken by famed photographer Eli Russell Linnetz who, according to his Instagram, recently shot Lady Gaga and the Kardashian family for their 2017 Christmas card.

Carmen's pics are a lot less PG than holiday photos with cute Kardashian kids, but the former Playboy model is no stranger to baring it all for the camera. She posed for the provocative magazine at least five times, according to Daily Telegraph-and when you look that good, why not continue to show it off?

View this post on Instagram

@elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

 

In an interview with The Cut in 2016, Carmen credited dancing and drinking a lot of water for her fit bod.

"When I started dancing again and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating," she said. "I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle." 

View this post on Instagram

#tbt April #2018 all up in the PS #coachella

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

 

According to People, Carmen said she gained self-confidence over the years by learning to love herself and not caring what other people think.

“You have to be yourself,” she said. “I’m not going to change because of anybody else. That’s another thing I’ve learned over the years: People want you for who you are, especially in this business. Don’t change. Be you. And if people don’t like you for you, it’s okay. It’s fine.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips 6 legit health and beauty benefits of baking sodabullet
2 Health Tips 10 reasons you’ve got bumps on your vaginabullet
3 Girl Smarts 'Activewear companies, I know you're afraid of plus-size...bullet

Related Articles

Finance 18 celebrities who were rich and famous before losing all their money
So long Hugh Hefner! 25 Sexiest ladies ever to grace the Playboy
Tech The 25 most famous women to appear on Playboy's cover
North Korea Dennis Rodman returns to Asian country, hoping 'to open the door'
Rodman Ex-NBA star heading to North Korea: US media
Tech All the stars you had no idea were once on 'Baywatch'
Carmen Electra Model admits to loving porn on Kocktails With Khloe
Khloe Kardashian TV star dreams about remarrying Lamar Odom
Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Kim K... Celebrities' Costumes Show Its A Halloween Of Sex

Women's Health

Jessica Simpson is pregnant...But wait, who is she married to again?
Girl Smarts Jessica Simpson is pregnant...But wait, who is she married to again?
Kirstie Alley's weight-loss journey hasn't been easy
Girl Smarts Kirstie Alley's weight-loss journey hasn't been easy
The new apple watch series 4 is a health and fitness game changer
Girl Smarts The new apple watch series 4 is a health and fitness game changer
9 reasons it hurts so bad when you poop
Girl Smarts 9 reasons it hurts so bad when you poop
X
Advertisement