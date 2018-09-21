Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks good

news

Carmen Electra hasn't been a Baywatch babe since the 1990s, but she still has that rockin' body decades later.

The 46-year-old model and actress posed for a nude photoshoot that shows off her flawless and fit physique.

In the photos, Carmen lies on top of silk, lavender sheets and leaves little to the imagination. She looks super-glam with her hair pinned up, and a slight g-string tan line that gives the illusion of underwear.

The hot photos were taken by famed photographer Eli Russell Linnetz who, according to his Instagram, recently shot Lady Gaga and the Kardashian family for their 2017 Christmas card.

Carmen's pics are a lot less PG than holiday photos with cute Kardashian kids, but the former Playboy model is no stranger to baring it all for the camera. She posed for the provocative magazine at least five times, according to Daily Telegraph-and when you look that good, why not continue to show it off?

In an interview with The Cut in 2016, Carmen credited dancing and drinking a lot of water for her fit bod.

"When I started dancing again and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating," she said. "I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle."

According to People, Carmen said she gained self-confidence over the years by learning to love herself and not caring what other people think.

“You have to be yourself,” she said. “I’m not going to change because of anybody else. That’s another thing I’ve learned over the years: People want you for who you are, especially in this business. Don’t change. Be you. And if people don’t like you for you, it’s okay. It’s fine.”