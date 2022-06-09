Can you increase your breasts size with home-made remedies?

On our voyage of discovery, we learnt that Olive oil, Flaxseed oil, lemongrass oil and many other oils, massages and some exercises could help increase your breast size.

We would be focusing on three home remedies that could increase breast size; massages, olive oil and chest exercises.

Massages

Here is the logic of regular massages, fatty tissue responds to stimulation which leads to lymph circulation.

Pulse Ghana

Massaging your breasts also increases the circulation of blood in your breasts by increasing the production of prolactin which is active in breastfeeding & pregnant women.

Olive Oil

When it comes to olive oil, it is said that it could increase breast size because it is an important source of different nutrients like Vitamin E that improve blood circulation.

These nutrients contain phytoestrogens that stimulate estrogenic activity and increase breast size.

Does rubbing substances containing estrogen affect breast size? Research has discovered that topical application of estrogen affects the body.

A scientist, H. Zondek, has demonstrated that estrone is absorbed through the skin of the guinea pig's nipple. So, estrogen can be ejected topically.

Chest exercises

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, exercising the muscles around your breasts can not increase the size but make them appear bigger.

“the chest muscles beneath the breasts and the connective tissue within the breasts support their weight but do not contribute to their size."

"Therefore, working out does not directly affect the breast tissue, but exercising and strengthening the surrounding muscles can enhance the appearance of the chest.”

Push-ups, palm presses, chess flies and seated shoulder presses are good examples of chest exercises that can improve your breasts appearance.

We asked a doctor if there is any way to increase breast size naturally apart from pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Dr Abdul said massages, olive oil and exercises do not work to increase breast size, only surgery can.