Bedroom matters: Does okra really open up hidden wells in ladies?

Okra is a natural vegetable whose pods are harvested fresh and cooked as a vegetable. Sometimes referred to as 'lady’s finger,' okra is easily available in markets where fresh food is sold and it comes in two colors, green and red.

When cooked, okra becomes slimy, a quality that many people find almost repulsive on the plate but that same sliminess is highly sought after by a section of women because it is believed to not only improve lubrication in the bedroom but that it also opens up hidden wells in the ladies so that they squirt like a garden hose. There was no way to put that lightly.

The question is, does it actually do the job?

A lady who talked to this editor on condition of unonymity because she's shy, ahem, said she never used to squirt but when she started using okra, the magic happened. She added that her man now feels like he's a lion in bed and their relationship has never been better.

So how do you apply it for it to work the magic?

"I chop a few pods and drop them in a cup of hot water and add some honey. So most times, instead of drinking tea or coffee, I drink okra water. The taste is very appealing with honey and the results are undeniable," she says.

Like, how?

"Okra doesn't just increase lubrication during sex, it increases lubrication before sex; when you think of your man for instance. But of course, most people who take okra take it to the 'waters'. And it works. It has worked for me and a few people I know, but there are people I know that it hasn't worked for too. So it depends on how your body reacts to it, I think," she says.

Other benefits to women

Lady finger okra is also great for women who suffer from excessive bleedings during their menstrual cycles or endometriosis, according to experts. Poke holes in two to three okras and put them in a glass of water. Keep them overnight at room temperature and drink the liquid first thing in the morning. Drinking this for a few weeks will help reduce the bleeding during the cycle and also help in other matters of sexual health.

Okra good for men too

Scientifically, okra has been proven to improve men's sexual health too. It is high in a number of vitamins and also a great source of zinc. As you know zinc deficiency is one of the major sources of erectile problems. Its high vitamin content also helps counter exhaustion and revitalizes sexual vigor.

