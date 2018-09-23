Everything you need to know about season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy'

news

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead for Grey's Anatomy.

News flash: The 15th season of Grey's Anatomy (a.k.a. the best medical drama ever, sorry E.R.) will premiere on NBC on September 27th. And if the latest trailer is any indication...it's going to be a helluva ride.

The 30-second teaser trailer that dropped last week hinted at a LOT of bombshells-from Teddy revealing that she is indeed pregnant to Meredith hooking up with Andrew Deluca. (If you need a refresher, pause for a sec and watch it above.)

If that didn't whet your appetite for all things Grey's, this is everything else you need to know about season 15:

1. The season 15 premiere is TWO HOURS LONG.

After such a long wait (allll summer!), it seems only fair that Grey's fans should get an extra-long season premiere. Stocking up on the TV snacks right now, nbd.

According to Camilla Luddington (who plays Jo on the show), the premiere picks up almost immediately where the season 14 finale left off after Alex Karev and Jo's wedding. "There's not like a massive time jump," she told TV Line over the summer.

2. Get ready for 'The Season of Love.'

The Grey's cast has been through a lot of sh*t: infidelity, death, car crashes, train crashes, bombs, hospital shootings...so honestly, I'm rooting for something GOOD to actually happen to the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. And thankfully, so are the show's creators, according to TV Line-show runner Krista Vernoff officially dubbed season 15 "The Season of Love." [**Starts singing Rent.**]

3. The show welcomes its first gay surgeon.

As shown in the teaser trailer, Seattle Grace has two new recruits. One is Dr. Nico Kim, played by actor Alex Landis. According to TV Line, Nico is the first male gay surgeon on Grey's Anatomy. While the show has had lots of LGBT characters (including Callie Torrez, who was bisexual, and Arizona Robbins, who was gay), this is the first gay surgeon-another step forward for the show.

4. If you loved Nashville, you'll looove the other new cast member.

Remember how I said there are two new characters joining Grey's Anatomy in season 15? The other one is an orthopedic surgeon (whose name hasn't been revealed) played by Chris Carmack, according to Entertainment Weekly. Fans of Nashville will recognize Chris from his days playing country singer Will Lexington.

5. But as two characters enter, two long-time faves are leaving.

Sadly, it's not ALL good news (and it never is in Grey's Anatomy land). April Kepner (played by Sarah Drew) and Arizona Robbins (played by Jessica Capshaw) both left the show after the season 14 finale. The news was announced back in March but honestly, it doesn't hurt any less now.

Thankfully, they didn't like...die on the show (Arizona is moving to New York with her daughter Sofia, and April quit her job as a trauma surgeon and is volunteering at homeless shelters, happily married to Matthew), so hopefully there's room for them to come back in the future.

6. Meredith is finally finding love again.

It's the Season of Love, remember? According to TV Line, season 15 will see Meredith finding her way back to a meaningful, loving relationship after losing Derek. She'll apparently be dating again, showrunner Krista Vernoff told TV Line.

"It's hard," Vernoff said about dating. "Everybody has to do it, so it’s very human and very relatable. I was really interested in seeing someone as beautiful and smart and funny and complex as Meredith actually have to put herself out there." Meredith hasn't dated at all in two seasons...so this should be pretty interesting!

7. But no, it's not with DeLuca.

Remember that steamy hookup in the trailer? Apparently that happens, but Deluca is NOT "the one" for Meredith, TV Line says. (Still tho, I'm extremely into this hookup.)

8. Meredith's dad is coming back too.

Thatcher Grey (played by Jeff Perry) will return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital this season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This might be related to the "new storyline" for Meredith that ABC President Channing Dungey recently alluded to in an interview with TV Line. "Meredith [is going to] have a new trajectory that is more focused on who she is as a single mother and surgeon," he said, adding that there would be an “emotional” investigation “into a medical condition that is very close to her own family background and history."

Does this mean that Thatcher is returning because he's really sick? And maybe Meredith will finally make her peace with her father? I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS.

9. Most importantly, Jackson Avery and his iconic abs/pecs/arms/everything are still on the show.

I mean...come ON.

Don't forget to watch the season 15 premiere of Grey's Anatomy on ABC on Thursday, September 27th at 8 p.m.