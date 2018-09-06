All the best activewear looks from Halle Berry’s Instagram

news

Halle Berry's body is basically thanks to her legit fitness routine. But the woman also rocks athleisure like she was born in a yoga studio.

“It’s so important to find workout clothing that hugs your body and makes you feel [on fire],” she wrote in a recent #fitnessfriday post, adding that “supportive, comfortable shoes are a must.”

Even if you can't rock a handstand like Halle, pulling on a pair of her fave workout pants might make you feel just as badass. (Heads up: She LOVES the yoga brand Alo.)

Get Halle's look:

On fire is right, Halle.