“It’s so important to find workout clothing that hugs your body and makes you feel [on fire],” she wrote in a recent #fitnessfriday post, adding that “supportive, comfortable shoes are a must.”
Even if you can't rock a handstand like Halle, pulling on a pair of her fave workout pants might make you feel just as badass. (Heads up: She LOVES the yoga brand Alo.)
Thank God it#emo#4oCZ##s #FitnessFriday! Today we share our ONE PIECE WORKOUT! Again, it can be done in just 10 minutes, which I love. All you have to do is choose the piece, either a #kettlebell or #dumbbell, and Peter will show you the rest on my Stories and Fitness icon. If you#emo#4oCZ##re just starting out or if you#emo#4oCZ##re advanced in your fitness routine you can get a great workout with just one piece. Here#emo#4oCZ##s what you do: 1. Push-up into row 2. KB / DB snatch 3. Single arm overhead lunge 4. Single arm military press 5. Squat You must repeat on both sides to stay balanced and they constitute one set. See how many sets you can do in 10 min. Let your goal be 5-8 rounds. The heavier the weight, the fewer rounds you will do. Our KB is 25 lbs and DB is 20 lbs, but choose the weight that is right for you. Also in my Stories I share my keto b#emo#4oCZ##fast omelette and my sausage and cabbage skillet lunch I had today. Have fun and enjoy #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#77iP## #FitnessFridayHB
It#emo#4oCZ##s #FitnessFriday from Bora Bora! I often find it#emo#4oCZ##s hard to keep up my #fitness routine while traveling#emo#4oCU##after all, vacation is vacation. For this trip I set a goal for myself. I dared myself to work out every day no matter what! I start each morning with a 30 min light run on the beach to get my heart pumping and blood flowing. In my room when I get back, I then do 5 very simple and extremely effective exercises, which I share with you today on my IG Stories and Fitness icon on my profile. I do each one for 5 sets 50 reps. It helps me keep my butt in the air while in #paradise Also I#emo#4oCZ##ve been able to eat totally keto! Today I dare you to set a goal for yourself and STICK WITH IT no matter what! Where there#emo#4oCZ##s a will, there#emo#4oCZ##s a way! Enjoy #emo#77iP###emo#8J+PvQ==## #FitnessFridayHB
Another week, another #FitnessFriday! On this week#emo#4oCZ##s #PHITtalks, we talk nutrition after 40, addressing sciatic pain, and Peter#emo#4oCZ##s sweet tooth! Check stories & IGTV later today for more. BONUS - people always ask me about my fitness gear, so I#emo#4oCZ##ve tagged some of my favorite brands in the photo above - it#emo#4oCZ##s so important to find workout clothing that hugs your body and makes you feel . Supportive, comfortable shoes are a must and ALWAYS wear #RashGuards when learning martial arts. ENJOY!!
It#emo#4oCZ##s #FitnessFriday and Boxing is name of the game this week!! #Boxing is still considered one of the best full body workouts. You#emo#4oCZ##ll sculpt every muscle and burn major calories and fat. It dramatically decreases stress levels, develops hand-eye coordination and builds confidence and discipline. But most importantly...you#emo#4oCZ##ll never stop learning. I#emo#4oCZ##ve been boxing for the past 10 years and regularly for the past 3 and I love that I always learn a new way to challenge myself and work new muscles. I challenge you to pick up some boxing gloves and get at it...I promise you#emo#4oCZ##ll have fun, get your heart rate up and sculpt your body at the same time!! Feel free to share your boxing photos with me at #PHITBoxing #emo#8J+lig==###emo#77iP###Fitness #Wellness #WorkOut
It#emo#4oCZ##s #FitnessFriday and once again it#emo#4oCZ##s time for #PHITtalks!#emo#wqA=###emo#wqA=##Peter and I can#emo#4oCZ##t wait to sit down and answer more of your fitness questions.#emo#wqA=###emo#wqA=##Remember, we will do our best to answer as many as we can. Go to my stories and fitness icon later today to see if your question got answered!#emo#wqA=###emo#wqA=##Enjoy #emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#77iP##
On fire is right, Halle.