‘All bodies are beach bodies’ Spain’s summer campaign inspires women body positivity

As you may know, it is summer in Europe and the United States which means many people will be at the beach.

A common term is summer body because people will be at the beach during summer and probably remove their clothes and lay half naked, insecurities might creep in, but not in Spain!

Their slogan for summer is "Summer is ours too," with an image of five women with different body types. One woman even has a vasectomy.

The poster said, “Today we toast a summer for all, without stereotypes and aesthetic violence against our bodies."

"All bodies are beach bodies," said Social Services Minister, Ione Belarra.

Women's Institute head, Antonia Morillas said that expectations of how women’s bodies should be affects their esteem and rights.