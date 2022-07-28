RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

‘All bodies are beach bodies’ Spain’s summer campaign inspires women body positivity

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Spain has a ministry of equality, and they are taking summer body goals seriously.

All bodies are beach bodies poster [Twitter]
All bodies are beach bodies poster [Twitter]

What's this about?

Recommended articles

As you may know, it is summer in Europe and the United States which means many people will be at the beach.

A common term is summer body because people will be at the beach during summer and probably remove their clothes and lay half naked, insecurities might creep in, but not in Spain!

Their slogan for summer is "Summer is ours too," with an image of five women with different body types. One woman even has a vasectomy.

The poster said, “Today we toast a summer for all, without stereotypes and aesthetic violence against our bodies."

"All bodies are beach bodies," said Social Services Minister, Ione Belarra.

Women's Institute head, Antonia Morillas said that expectations of how women’s bodies should be affects their esteem and rights.

Some people wondered why men's bodies were left out of the campaign, but perhaps men are presumed not to care so much about things like that.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘All bodies are beach bodies’ Spain’s summer campaign inspires women body positivity

‘All bodies are beach bodies’ Spain’s summer campaign inspires women body positivity

How often should a couple have sex?

How often should a couple have sex?

3 things a woman should never use on her vagina

3 things a woman should never use on her vagina

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

Solomon Buchi: The relationship expert who refused to apologise for his caption about his fiancée

Solomon Buchi: The relationship expert who refused to apologise for his caption about his fiancée

5 ways to protect your mental health despite Nigeria’s hardship

5 ways to protect your mental health despite Nigeria’s hardship

Different people’s reactions at the rise in the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar

Different people’s reactions at the rise in the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar

Chaotic life of HR: The stranger at the door (Ep.48)

Chaotic life of HR: The stranger at the door (Ep.48)

Chaotic life of an HR: The surprise package (Ep.47)

Chaotic life of an HR: The surprise package (Ep.47)

Trending

S*x Education: Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

Take better care of your vagina {buzzfeed}

5 health risks of s*xual intercourse with animals

bestiality is becoming so common and it is quite deadly [istockphoto]

Myth or fact? Dismantling 5 myths about birth control pills

What are the myths surrounding birth control [LancasterGeneralHospital]