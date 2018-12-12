'90 day fiance' star Ansifa Nava is now a bodybuilder

news

90 Day Fiance star Ansifa Nava's husband is spending two and a half years in prison. How is she coping? By channeling all that stress into bodybuilding.

The reality TV star opened up on Instagram about the difficult time she's been having after her husband Jorge Navas was sentenced in September. (Apparently he was arrested after being caught with 293 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car, per People.) And, to fill the void of an absent hubby, "I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out," Ansifa wrote in her Instagram caption.

And Ansifa has some pretty big goals: "And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division."

Based on the number of Instagram photos she posts in workout clothes, it appears Ansifa hits the gym on reg. She even shared her leg and butt workout routine on her vlog, which includes barbell squats, Romanian deadlifts, reverse lunges with barbell, barbell hip thrusts, leg curls, leg extensions, abductions, and adductions. In the video, she explains she generally does five sets of eight to 10 reps for each move.

In her Instagram post, Ansifa also acknowledged that it's been hard for her to be open about her challenging experience, "I don’t normally talk about it because I don’t like to show my emotions to the public, especially if I believe that it will make me look weak and pathetic. It’s just the way I am - I’d rather be thought of as a 'cold hearted bitch' than a 'crybaby.'"

And, not only did she hint that she's faced some criticism on social media for her lifestyle, but she also told 90 Day Fiance fans to straight-up leave her alone if they don't like her fitness content:

"It feels frustrating when some of you try to knock me down for doing what I love and enjoy. I know that many of you started following me on social media after seeing #90DayFiance and you just want to see me post pictures with Jorge and talk about our relationship. Well, I’m just letting you know that I’m going in a different direction now, I’m not a part of #90DayFiance, so if you don’t want to see anything other than #90DayFiance related stuff and you want to keep commenting nasty things under my pictures, please unfollow me and move on. And to those who support me, I love you ❤️"

Wishing Ansifa the best on her bodybuilding fitness journey. (Also, BRB, stealing her leg day workout...)