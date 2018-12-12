Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

'90 day fiance' star Ansifa Nava is now a bodybuilder

'90 day fiance' star Ansifa Nava is now a bodybuilder

The reality TV star opened up on Instagram about the difficult time she's been having after her husband Jorge Navas was sentenced in September.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play '90 day fiance' star Ansifa Nava is now a bodybuilder (Women's Health)

90 Day Fiance star Ansifa Nava's husband is spending two and a half years in prison. How is she coping? By channeling all that stress into bodybuilding.

The reality TV star opened up on Instagram about the difficult time she's been having after her husband Jorge Navas was sentenced in September. (Apparently he was arrested after being caught with 293 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car, per People.) And, to fill the void of an absent hubby, "I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out," Ansifa wrote in her Instagram caption.

View this post on Instagram

A lot of thoughts #emo#77iP## As you know(or maybe not know) my husband got sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on September 7(for details check out my YouTube channel). To be honest, it has been very hard on me because Jorge and I are not just husband and wife but we are truly best friends and we used to share everything with each other and since we aren#emo#4oCZ##t together physically now and only get to talk to each other once a day it feels like a big part of me was taken away. I don#emo#4oCZ##t normally talk about it because I don#emo#4oCZ##t like to show my emotions to the public, especially if I believe that it will make me look weak and pathetic. It#emo#4oCZ##s just the way I am - I#emo#4oCZ##d rather be thought of as a #emo#4oCc##cold hearted bitch#emo#4oCd## than a #emo#4oCc##crybaby#emo#4oCd##. Now you are probably thinking ok what does this caption have to do with the pictures? And the answer is, to fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out. And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division. It feels frustrating when some of you try to knock me down for doing what I love and enjoy. I know that many of you started following me on social media after seeing #90DayFiance and you just want to see me post pictures with Jorge and talk about our relationship. Well, I#emo#4oCZ##m just letting you know that I#emo#4oCZ##m going in a different direction now, I#emo#4oCZ##m not a part of #90DayFiance, so if you don#emo#4oCZ##t want to see anything other than #90DayFiance related stuff and you want to keep commenting nasty things under my pictures, please unfollow me and move on. And to those who support me, I love you #emo#77iP## and thank you I#emo#4oCZ##m very grateful to have people who are always cheering me up. I may not always reply to comments and DMs but I see you all.

A post shared by Anfisa Nava (@anfisanava_) on

 

And Ansifa has some pretty big goals: "And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division."

Based on the number of Instagram photos she posts in workout clothes, it appears Ansifa hits the gym on reg. She even shared her leg and butt workout routine on her vlog, which includes barbell squats, Romanian deadlifts, reverse lunges with barbell, barbell hip thrusts, leg curls, leg extensions, abductions, and adductions. In the video, she explains she generally does five sets of eight to 10 reps for each move.

 

In her Instagram post, Ansifa also acknowledged that it's been hard for her to be open about her challenging experience, "I don’t normally talk about it because I don’t like to show my emotions to the public, especially if I believe that it will make me look weak and pathetic. It’s just the way I am - I’d rather be thought of as a 'cold hearted bitch' than a 'crybaby.'"

And, not only did she hint that she's faced some criticism on social media for her lifestyle, but she also told 90 Day Fiance fans to straight-up leave her alone if they don't like her fitness content:

"It feels frustrating when some of you try to knock me down for doing what I love and enjoy. I know that many of you started following me on social media after seeing #90DayFiance and you just want to see me post pictures with Jorge and talk about our relationship. Well, I’m just letting you know that I’m going in a different direction now, I’m not a part of #90DayFiance, so if you don’t want to see anything other than #90DayFiance related stuff and you want to keep commenting nasty things under my pictures, please unfollow me and move on. And to those who support me, I love you ❤️"

Wishing Ansifa the best on her bodybuilding fitness journey. (Also, BRB, stealing her leg day workout...)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Jenna Jameson just shared the keto menu that helped her lose 80 poundsbullet
2 Jenna Jameson just shared exactly what keeps her motivated on the...bullet
3 Exactly what you need to know about garcinia cambogia extract for...bullet

Related Articles

Why isometrics should be part of your strength training plan
Teresa giudice shows off her insane bodybuilder physique in a bikini photo
Lifestyle The 20 greatest movie actors and actresses of all time
Lifestyle 10 popular at-home workouts that actually work, according to fitness experts
Want to pack on muscle? Chill out on HIIT
Lifestyle How 9 actors built muscle to play on-screen superheroes
How you can use hypertrophy to grow your muscles
Lifestyle 7 signs you're not overweight or obese, even if your BMI says you are
Lifestyle 10 reasons why could be gaining weight even though you're exercising

Women's Health

Sarah Hyland says she underwent a second kidney transplant surgery
Mel B is in the hospital after breaking two ribs and 'severing' her hand
Jenna jameson just revealed her keto diet grocery haul from trader joe's
Jenna Jameson just revealed her keto diet grocery haul from trader Joe's
What is keto rash and do I need to worry about it?
X
Advertisement