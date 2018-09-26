8 keto smoothies that legit taste like milkshakes

news

Let’s be honest: Smoothies are the best. I mean, they're basically healthy milkshakes.

If you’re on the keto diet, though, your typical fave smoothies (ones loaded with fruit) are kind of off-limits, you know, because fruit equals carbs.

But Molly Devine, R.D., founder and owner of Eat Your Keto , says keto dieters can fit smoothies into their fat-busting diets as occasional meal replacements-as long as they're whirred up right.

“We want to get away from the idea that a smoothie is a sweet thing,” she says. So rather than filling your blender with juices, you’ll want to turn to sources of fat-like full-fat coconut milk, heavy cream, or coconut oil, for example.

These 10 nutritionist-approved keto smoothie recipes will help you sip your way to ketosisand those killer keto weight-loss results everyone's talking about.

1. Low-Carb Acai Almond Butter Smoothie

With 20 grams of fat and only eight grams of carbs, this smoothie is perfect for the keto diet. It packs tons of flavor from unsweetened acai, avocado, and almond butter, so Devine says to skip the optional artificial sweeteners listed in the recipe.

Per 16 ounces serving: 345 calories, 20 g fat, 8 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 15 g protein.

To get the full recipe, go to perfectketo.com

2. Blueberry Galaxy Smoothie

The base of this thick smoothie is full-fat coconut milk, which makes it a great choice for keto dieters. It also has a solid serving of protein to keep you feeling fuller longer. Devine says the medium-chain triglyceride oil (a.k.a. MCT oil) that's in this keto smoothie will help you pack in even more healthy fats.

Per 1-cup serving: 343 calories (189 calories from fat), 21 g fat, 3 g carbs, 31 g of protein.

To get the full recipe, go to fatforweightloss.com.au .

3. Clean and Green Smoothie

When you think of a smoothie, you're probably not picturing a savory treat packed with herbs, turmeric, and fresh lemon juice, but this recipe totally changes the game. Not only is it packed with fats from avocado and MCT oil, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like leafy greens and turmeric to aid digestion, says Devine.

Per 1 glass serving: 360 calories, 33 g fat, 10 g protein, 12 g carbs, 8 g fiber.

To get the full recipe, go to naomiwhittel.com .

4. Keto Frozen Berry Shake

When it comes to fruit smoothies on the keto diet, Devine says berries are the way to go. “The best low-sugar fruits are going to be berries-with the hierarchy being blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries at the top,” she explains. With coconut cream as the base, you’ll get a ton of fat for your body to burn, too.

Per 1 glass serving: 400 calories, 41 g fat, 10.6 g carbs, 3.6 g fiber, 4 g protein.

To get the full recipe, go to ketodietapp.com .

5. Green Low-Carb Breakfast Smoothie

If you’re looking to drink your veggies instead of eating them, this smoothie is a good place to start. With cucumber, celery, and spinach, you’ll get fiber that will keep you full. And thanks to the avocado, this green drink fits right into your keto goals. Want to get more fat than protein? Cut the protein powder serving in half, Devine says.

Per 1 glass serving: 375 calories, 25 g fat, 30 g of protein, 4 g net carbs

To get the full recipe, go to tasteaholics.com .

6. Minty Green Protein Smoothie

A keto twist on mint chocolate chip ice cream, this recipe makes a delicious breakfast treat. The cacao nibs will add some texture to this creamy smoothie made with avocado. Opt for fresh mint instead of stevia if you’re looking to cut artificial sweeteners, Devine recommends.

Per 1 glass serving: 282 calories (180 calories from fat), 20 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 4 mg cholesterol, 269 mg sodium, 914 mg potassium, 14 g carbs, 9 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar, 14 g protein.

To get the full recipe, go to sugarfreemom.com .

7. Blueberry Coconut Chia Smoothie

This recipe will satisfy your fruit cravings while keeping it low-carb. With full-fat Greek yogurt and coconut cream, Devine says you’re getting just the right amount of fat in this smoothie. You can add in protein to fit your daily goals, too. Devine recommends a scoop of collagen peptides or whey protein powder.

Per 1 glass serving: 249 calories (190 calories from fat), 21.07 g fat, 11.26 g carbs, 18 mg cholesterol, 3.55 g dietary fiber, 6.23 g protein

To get the full recipe, go to alldayidreamaboutfood.com .

8. Keto Cinnamon Almond Butter Breakfast Shake

Bulk up your breakfast with flax meal and collagen peptides for protein, and add tons of healthy fats from the almond butter. Just a little bit of salt in this recipe goes a long way to bring out the sweetness from the cinnamon. It’s a rich, flavorful way to start the day.

Per 1 glass serving: 326 calories, 27 g fat, 11 g carbs, 5 g fiber, 19 g protein