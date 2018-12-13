7 keto diet-friendly meals you can order from red robin

news

At first glance, Red Robin definitely doesn't seem like a keto-friendly restaurant (uh, hello bottomless fries).

But that just means you've got to do a little extra digging to find something that goes easy on the carbs. Trust me, it's possible-I've scoured the menu and found some surprisingly keto-compliant options.

Your first task: If you want a burger, order it "wedgie style" (a.k.a. with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun) or skip the bun altogether. While you're at it, nix the ketchup too (it has a surprising amount of carbs-about 25 grams per serving for each of Red Robin's options).

From there, it's the same old spiel: Steer clear of anything breaded, watch out for super-sugary sauces, and definitely don't get the fries. But if you don't want to scour the online menu before heading to the restaurant, I got you-here are seven totally keto-friendly options you can order at Red Robin.

1. Wisconsin Cheese Curds

I mean, come on-these are clearly keto-friendly (they've got 62 grams of fat!). And who can resist eating cheese as an appetizer?

Per serving: 730 calories, 62 g fat (23 g sat fat), 1240 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 1 g fiber, 27 g protein.

2. Guacamole Bacon Burger (Wedgie-Style)

Guacamole and bacon are two more keto diet staples-and they're both on this burger. You can order this one "wedgie-style" too, or you could go totally bare-bunned and eat it with a fork and knife.

Per serving: 790 calories, 62.5 g fat (21.5 g sat fat), 1030 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrates, 5 g sugar, 2 g fiber, 44 g protein.

3. Black & Bleu Burger (Wedgie-Style)

All right, you know the drill here: Order this one "wedgie-style" so you can nix the extra carbs and fully enjoy a burger bathed in two different types of cheese (creamy cheese sauce and bleu cheese crumbles) along with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions.

Per serving: 700 calories, 50.5 g fat (17.5 g sat fat), 1270 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar, 2 g fiber, 42 g protein.

4. Royal Red Robin Burger (Wedgie-Style)

Fact: You can make anything better by putting a fried egg on top of it-including this burger. This one's also got bacon on it, so you could eat this for breakfast too. I mean, why not?

Per serving: 970 calories, 81.5 g fat (25.5 g sat fat), 1540 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrates, 5 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 47 g protein.

5. Sear-ious Salmon

This is probably the healthiest option on Red Robin's menu-and it's actually keto-friendly too (you can't go wrong with salmon). Make sure to get it with an extra side of low-carb veggies like broccoli instead of a carb-heavy option like rice.

Per serving: 480 calories, 37 g fat (11 g sat fat), 1850 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrates, 3 g sugar, 1 g fiber, 32 g protein.

6. Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich (Wedgie-Style)

Grilled chicken is key for any keto dieter-and this one comes with melted Provolone cheese on top and roasted garlic aioli for even more fat.

Per serving: 570 calories, 45 g fat (23 g sat fat), 1240 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 1 g fiber, 27 g protein.

7. French Onion Soup (cup)

The best part about French onion soup? The melty cheese that comes on top of it. Make sure to order this without the garlic bread that comes on top, though.

Per serving: 210 calories, 11 g fat (5 g sat fat), 860 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrates, 5 g sugar, 2 g fiber, 10 g protein.