5 Things you should never tell a woman trying to get pregnant

In this article, we will discuss six things you should never say to a woman trying to get pregnant!

“You’re not trying hard enough”

As people, we should be supportive of one another. Telling a woman that she’s not trying hard enough to get pregnant is not only offensive but it also makes her feel as if she’s at fault for being unable to conceive. Pregnancy isn’t easy, and there are a lot of things that go into making sure everything goes smoothly. This is why saying “you’re not trying hard enough” can really make someone feel bad about themselves!

One way we should try to be supportive is by not placing blame on someone for something they cannot control. Pregnancy is a difficult process and it’s important to remember that when we’re trying to support someone who is struggling with it.

2.“It’ll happen when you stop thinking about it”

While this may be the support I preached about, it is not very helpful to a woman who is trying to conceive. Pregnancy doesn’t happen because we want it to, it happens when all the stars align and everything happens as it’s meant to.

Telling someone who is struggling with getting pregnant that they just need to stop thinking about it isn’t going to help them one bit! In fact, it may even discourage them from trying harder.

3.“Just relax and it’ll happen”

Imagine if you will, that you are trying your hardest to do something but someone keeps telling you to “just relax and it’ll happen.” How would you feel?

Now imagine that you are trying your hardest to get pregnant and someone tells you the same thing. You would probably feel pretty discouraged! Telling someone to “just relax” isn’t going to make them relax, it’s going to make them feel bad about themselves and their ability. Pregnancy isn’t something that happens because of luck or chance; there are many factors involved in getting pregnant so the best thing we can do for people who want children is not tell them “just relax!”

4.“Maybe you’re just not meant to have kids”

This is probably the worst thing to tell a woman trying desperately to have kids. Telling someone that they’re not meant to have kids is essentially telling them that their dreams of being a mother are never going to happen. This can be really discouraging and damaging to someone’s psyche.

It’s important to remember that everyone is different and some people may not be able to have children while others can conceive naturally. Pregnancy isn’t just about luck or chance; it’s also about timing and health.

5.How long have you been trying?”

This question is really none of your business! Unless you’re close friends with the couple or are a doctor, there’s no reason for you to ask them how long they’ve been trying to conceive.

Telling someone how long you think they should try before seeking medical help is also not very helpful. Every couple is different and some may need more help than others in order to conceive. Pregnancy is a difficult process for many people, so there’s no shame in seeking medical assistance!