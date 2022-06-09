5 signs of menopause in women

Their ovaries also produce the hormones estrogen and progesterone, which regulate their menstrual cycle and egg production (ovulation). Menopause occurs when the ovaries stop producing an egg each month and menstruation ceases.

Menopause is a natural aspect of aging and there are three stages of menopause, which are:

Perimenopause

The period leading up to menopause is known as perimenopause. It refers to a period in which hormone levels begin to drop and menstrual cycles become inconsistent and irregular. Menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness may begin to appear.

Menopause

When you cease generating the hormones that trigger your menstrual period and haven't had one for 12 months, you've reached menopause. Post-menopause begins when this happens.

Post-menopause

The period following menopause is known as post-menopause. You'll be in post-menopause for the remainder of your life after this happens. Certain health issues, such as osteoporosis and heart disease, are more common among postmenopausal women.

Here are some of the signs of menopause in women:

1) Emotional changes

While some women don't experience emotional changes during perimenopause, other women tend to experience emotional changes like mood swings, depression, worsening premenstrual tension (PMT), anxiety, panic attacks, anger, snappiness, short temper, irritation, crying, and impatience during menopause.

These emotional changes tend to affect their relationships with their partners and children.

2) Hot flashes

One of the common signs of menopause in women is hot flash. This is a quick sensation of warmth in the upper body, usually concentrated around the face, neck, and chest. Hot flashes are most common in the first year after menopause, but they can last for up to 14 years after that.

3) Insomnia

Women tend to experience insomnia during perimenopause. This insomnia is often associated with hot flashes at night. Poor sleep during menopause may also be linked to depressive symptoms and anxiety.

4) Low fertility

As a woman approaches the end of her reproductive period but before menopause, her estrogen levels gradually decrease. This lowers the likelihood of becoming pregnant.

5) Vaginal discomfort

Dryness, itching, and discomfort in the vaginal area can begin during perimenopause and last until menopause. The vaginal walls become thin, dry, and occasionally irritated due to the decrease in estrogen levels.