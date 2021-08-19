RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 reasons women find it hard to orgasm

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Most women find sex unfulfilling because they find it hard to climax or reach orgasm.

For most women reaching a climax during sex might be difficult
For most women reaching a climax during sex might be difficult

After stimulation and excitement, the feeling ought to peek to the point of orgasm, that is a release of pleasure from head to toe.

Recommended articles

However, most women do not get to experience this. If a woman does not orgasm, she will be less enthusiastic about sex.

But what is she doing wrong, and why can’t she reach a climax? Well, read on and find out.

Oxytocin is known as love hormone. It is released during sexual activity. If her body isn’t releasing enough oxytocin, then orgasming might be difficult for her.

Most women will most likely orgasm when they are experiencing feelings of love and affection.

She can increase the rush of oxytocin by whispering affectionate words, looking at her partner in the eyes or holding their hands.

Lack of lubrication makes sex painful and tedious for women. If she does not get well lubricated naturally, she should get a lubricant. It will make sex easier.

Unsatisfying sex can make women lose interest in sexual activities
Unsatisfying sex can make women lose interest in sexual activities Pulse Nigeria

Most women get stimulated by their clitoris, neck, or breasts. But it isn’t the same for everyone, discovering what she likes or what turns her on would help her climax.

A closed mouth doesn’t get fed. Women have to be participatory and not expect satisfaction to fall on them.

Sometimes what this means is being vocal during foreplay. If things aren’t going the way you want, you should say it. If you want certain things, then say it.

When you have a lot on your mind either about sex or life in general, it would be hard to orgasm.

Also, if you make sex too goal-oriented and all about achieving orgasm, you are less likely to do that.

So, clear your mind and just enjoy the experience.

Sex involves your mind and your body, if either one is out of place, it would be difficult to experience orgasm.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

‘I don’t understand why manhood rises and fall but boobs fall flat’ - Michy quizzes (WATCH)

“Most celebrities are paid $40k to eat poop in Dubai” - Socialite alleges (VIDEO)

Police not done investigating Abba Kyari weeks after Hushpuppi scandal

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

Timini Egbuson breaks silence over allegations levelled against him by ex-girlfriend

He’s broken my virginity with that kiss – 3rd teacher trainee kissed by Reverend Father

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out