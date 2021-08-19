5 reasons women find it hard to orgasm

However, most women do not get to experience this. If a woman does not orgasm, she will be less enthusiastic about sex.

But what is she doing wrong, and why can’t she reach a climax? Well, read on and find out.

Not enough oxytocin

Oxytocin is known as love hormone. It is released during sexual activity. If her body isn’t releasing enough oxytocin, then orgasming might be difficult for her.

Most women will most likely orgasm when they are experiencing feelings of love and affection.

She can increase the rush of oxytocin by whispering affectionate words, looking at her partner in the eyes or holding their hands.

She isn’t well lubricated

Lack of lubrication makes sex painful and tedious for women. If she does not get well lubricated naturally, she should get a lubricant. It will make sex easier.

Pulse Nigeria

Erogenous or G spot

Most women get stimulated by their clitoris, neck, or breasts. But it isn’t the same for everyone, discovering what she likes or what turns her on would help her climax.

She doesn’t say what she wants.

A closed mouth doesn’t get fed. Women have to be participatory and not expect satisfaction to fall on them.

Sometimes what this means is being vocal during foreplay. If things aren’t going the way you want, you should say it. If you want certain things, then say it.

Anxiety and overthinking

When you have a lot on your mind either about sex or life in general, it would be hard to orgasm.

Also, if you make sex too goal-oriented and all about achieving orgasm, you are less likely to do that.

So, clear your mind and just enjoy the experience.