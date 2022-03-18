RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 reasons why women have facial and body hair

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever seen a woman with a chin full of hair and wondered why?

Some women have facial hair [Today]
Some women have facial hair [Today]

Hirsutism is the condition that causes a woman to grow excessive facial and chest hair.

Recommended articles

Although most women have hair on their bodies and even their faces; the hair is soft and usually the same colour as their skin. Women with hirsutism have dark, coarse hair, just like a man.

These are some common causes of hirsutism or excess facial and body hair.

This is the most common reason why women have excess facial hair. This occurs when benign or harmless cysts grow around the ovaries.

PCOS reduces the fertility of women, cause an irregular menstrual period, and a whole lot of problems like excessive facial hair, fatigue, and pelvic pain.

The side effects of some drugs can trigger increase in women’s facial and body hair.

Drugs like bodybuilding steroids, glucocorticoids used for inflammation treatment, and minoxidil used for hair growth cause an excess amount of facial hair on the face.

Excess facial and body hair is associated with the excess production of the male hormone 'androgen'.

Cushing disease affects the production of androgen which in turn causes an increase in facial hair.

It causes the overproduction of the stress hormone known as cortisol. This happens because of a tumour in the pituitary gland.

When women are overweight, their bodies produce more male hormones and this leads to more facial and body hair.

Other reasons why women might have excess facial and body hair are hereditary and ancestral reasons.

If hirsutism is present in a family, then others are likely to have it.

Also, certain ethnicities are more likely to have excess facial hair. For example, South Asian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern women are more prone.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa Crowned Baby of the Year at Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa Crowned Baby of the Year at Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

5 ways to help a suicidal friend

5 ways to help a suicidal friend

After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

5 reasons why women have facial and body hair

5 reasons why women have facial and body hair

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Gen-Z and Millennial: is denying coming of age harmless or harmful?

Gen-Z and Millennial: is denying coming of age harmless or harmful?

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

Trending

5 new moms talk about leaving their babies to resume work

Working and taking care of an infant is not easy (Today's Parent)

Why Kim Kardashian's 'best advice' for women in business is insensitive

Kim for Variety Magazine [Instagram/KimKardashian]

S*x Education: 5 explanations for bleeding after s*x

Bleeding after s*x is worrisome [Ruben Chamorro]

5 ways to make your woman have completely satisfying sex

Make your woman enjoy sex with you [Women's health]