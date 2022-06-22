RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 nail colors for real city girls

Gloria Idowu

Hey city girl, It's time to get your brightest, boldest colors out for your next manicure.

While many people express themselves through their clothing, nails continue to be another popular form of self-expression in the world of fashion.

However, despite the amazing nail designs, it is always important to remember that your nail color actually says a lot more about you than you think.

Here are five nail colors every city girl needs to try out:

  1. Red

Although the color red is timeless, we see a distinct shade of it each season. It's the best option for someone who likes to look down at their hands and feel confident because it's fun and upbeat without being overtly summery or festive.

Red nails not only convey sexy and classy, but also sophistication and confidence. Believe me when I say that every city girl ought to try this nail color.

2) Black

A black nail represents originality. It demonstrates your self-assurance and assertiveness. Black nails have a lot of visual appeal. Black is versatile, has a highly upscale image, and can be worn to any occasion.

It doesn't hurt that getting your nails done in black is a great way to spice up and enhance any look. It can drastically improve your appearance, especially professional attire, and ensure that everyone takes you seriously because it lacks any distracting colors or designs. like they should!

3) Electric blue

This incredibly vivid electric blue nail color is guaranteed to blow minds ! According to Urban Dictionary, girls use it to signify that they are no longer available, but believe me, electric blue nails will look great on you whether you are single or taken.

You'll have that adorable, enjoyable, and classic impression. Don't hesitate to answer, "Electric blue, please," when the nail technician asks what color you would like to have done when you next get a manicure.

4) White

If you enjoy neutral nail colors, this season's must-try color is white. It's simple but far from basic, and it looks well on all skin tones. White Nails are 2020's Most Popular Neutral, and It's definitely an Attractive Shade for Everyone.

5) Orange

Orange nail polish is described as a beautiful and passionate combination of coral and orange tones, reflecting the stunning beauty of poppy flowers that beautify the French countryside. Orange nails create a stunning twist, brighten your fingertips, and enhance the appearance of your skin.

Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

