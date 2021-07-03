3 things a woman should never use on her vagina

Except in cases where there is an extremely negative smell that indicates some diseases or infection, the vagina is self-cleansing.

Do not do the following things.

Douching

This is using water and vinegar, or iodine or baking soda on the vagina in an attempt to clean it and have it smell nice.

Some women also do this once they have had unprotected sex to wash away the semen.

Douching has a lot of negative effects on the vagina, it can lead to pregnancy complications in the future, disrupts the normal PH level of the vagina and leads to infections like yeast infections and vaginosis.

Wet wipes

Feminine wipes, wet wipes, baby wipes. Whatever type of wipes are a big NO.

Anything scented, or fragranced disrupts the PH of the vagina.

The woman stands the risk of getting yeast infections and vaginosis.

Although some wipes boost of being fragrant free and made of only natural products.

Vaginal wash, spray, or gel

Do not buy or use vaginal wash no matter how it is marketed. It can also cause irritation or infections.

The best way to a clean vagina is to: