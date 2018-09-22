17 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ quotes that will get you through whatever life throws at you

news

You might have heard a thing or two about the Grey's Anatomy season 15 premiere that is just around the corner, which means I've personally reached the point where it's time for everything related to the show to be written in all caps. (OMG. OMG. OMG. OMG.)

If you've already re-watched your favorite episodes and stalked your favorite Grey's actors on Twitter and Instagram, then you may be looking to fill a void until the Sept. 27 two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. on ABC. For that, I offer you some of the best Grey's Anatomy quotes that will fill you with feels (and give you some advice when you most need it).

1. When you want one essential piece of relationship advice:

"Don't let what he wants eclipse what you need. He's very dreamy, but he's not the sun. You are." -Cristina Yang, season 10, episode 24

2. When you're unlucky in love:

"Walk tall. All you can do is be brave enough to get out there. You fought. You loved. You lost. Walk tall." -Mark Sloan, season 5, episode 12

3. When you need inspo for putting yourself out there:

"Okay, here it is. Your choice, it's simple, her or me. And I'm sure she's really great. But Derek, I love you, in a really, really big 'pretend to like your taste in music, let you eat the last piece of cheesecake, hold a radio over my head outside your window,' unfortunate way that makes me hate you ... love you. So pick me. Choose me. Love me." -Meredith Grey, season 2, episode 5

4. When you're feeling alone in your heartbreak:

"Nobody wakes up thinking: 'My world will explode today. My world will change.' Nobody thinks that. But, sometimes, it happens. Sometimes, we wake up, we face our fears. We take them by the hand. And we stand there waiting, hoping, ready for anything." -Meredith Grey, season 13, episode 24

5. When you're feeling doubtful about just going for it:

"Knowing is better than wondering. Waking is better than sleeping, and even the biggest failure, even the worst, beats the hell out of never trying." -Meredith Grey, season 1, episode 6

6. When you're ready to give up on your goals:

"And if you can't do it, if you aren't willing to keep looking for light in the darkest of places without stopping, even when it seems impossible, you will never succeed." -Amelia Shepherd, season 11, episode 11

7. When you're afraid to declare yourself:

"If you love someone, you tell them. Even if you're scared that it's not the right thing. Even if you're scared that it'll cause problems. Even if you're scared that it will burn your life to the ground, you say it, and you say it loud and you go from there." -Mark Sloan, season 9, episode 2

8. When you're having a really garbage day:

"Some days the whole world seems upside down. And then somehow, improbably, and when you least expect it, the world rights itself again." -Meredith Grey, season 4, episode 10

9. When you want to swoon a bit:

"For a kiss to be really good, you want it to mean something. You want it to be with someone you can't get out of your head, so that when your lips finally touch you feel it everywhere." -Alex Karev, season 2, episode 7

10. When you're struggling with your confidence game:

"Have some fire. Be unstoppable. Be a force of nature. Be better than anyone here, and don’t give a damn what anyone thinks. There are no teams here, no buddies. You’re on your own. Be on your own." -Cristina Yang, season 4, episode 15

11. When you feel like you'll never get over that breakup:

"It always feels like there is just one person in this world to love. And then you find somebody else, and it just seems crazy that you were ever worried in the first place." -Lexie Grey, season 7, episode 16

12. When you're feeling stuck:

"Picture the life you dreamed of living. The person you pictured being with. Picture the job you dreamed you'd have. Are you living the life you envisioned for yourself? Are you who you wanted to be when you grew up? ... Or are you still dreaming of something even bigger?" -Meredith Grey, season 11, episode 18

13. When you need some perspective:

"The human life is made up of choices. Yes or no. In or out. Up or down. Live or die. Hero or coward. Fight or give in. I’ll say it again to make sure you hear me. The human life is made up of choices. Live or die. That’s the important choice. And it’s not always in our hands." -Derek Shepherd, season 6 episode 24

14. When you're struggling with a tough choice:

"It’s not hard. It’s painful but it’s not hard. You know what to do already. If you didn’t you wouldn’t be in this much pain." -Miranda Bailey, season 2, episode 5

15. When you hate feeling afraid:

"It's good to be scared. It means you still have something to lose." -Richard Weber, season 4, episode 10

16. When you're trying to find meaning during hard times:

"Doesn’t matter how tough we are, trauma always leaves a scar. It follows us home, it changes our lives, trauma messes everybody up, but maybe that’s the point. All the pain and the fear and the crap. Maybe going through all of that is what keeps us moving forward. It’s what pushes us. Maybe we have to get a little messed up, before we can step up." -Alex Karev, season 5, episode 19

17. If you want inspo for your wedding vows: