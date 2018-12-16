12 keto diet weight-loss tips jenna jameson swears by

In fact, she just shared the top things that helped her lose weight, and they’re so, so doable.
“These things helped make my weight-loss journey successful,” she captioned the list on Instagram. Here’s what she says were the keys to her success:
I stopped snacking
I allow myself to get hungry
I walk to where I need to go
I stop eating when I’m satisfied
Intermittent fasting between 6 p.m. – 11 a.m.
Purged my kitchen of all processed foods
I don’t feed my family processed food
I barely EVER eat out
I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS
I take progress pictures to motivate me
I consider eating as nourishing not rewarding
I treat myself with love and patience
Easy enough to copy, right?
Jenna's lost 80 pounds on the keto diet since starting the plan back in April-so she definitely seems to know what works for her. Jenna says she's hit her goal weight at this point-and is now focusing primarily on maintenance and building muscle. Still, she's sticking to a fairly strict keto plan, and maintaining her regimen of intermittent fasting.
Her motivation to stick with it? Those before-and-after pictures, of course.
People always ask me how I stay motivated and don#emo#4oCZ##t cheat on #keto ... well THIS right here is my motivation. This pajama set in an XXL that I wore SNUGGLY last Christmas. Nothing motivates me more to stay on my health trajectory than seeing progress, even the smallest of advancement. I urge you to be patient and stay the course. There will be weeks with no movement, then all of a sudden you will see a whole different shape unveil itself. Be kind to yourself and you body will respond. #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #ketodiet #weightloss #intermittentfasting
Luckily, her commitment to the keto lifestyle means she's regularly posting her favorite low-carb Trader Joe's foods and even giving followers a peek at her go-to low-carb breakfast (arugula salad with eggs-yum!).
Seriously, keto fire, Jenna.