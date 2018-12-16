Pulse.ng logo
12 keto diet weight-loss tips Jenna Jameson swears by

In fact, she just shared the top things that helped her lose weight, and they’re so, so doable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
12 keto diet weight-loss tips jenna jameson swears by play

(JENNA JAMESON / INSTAGRAM: @JENNACANTLOSE )

Jenna Jameson's been all about sharing her keto diet weight-loss advice over the past few months, but she’s taken it to guru status lately with her new Instagram account @ketocantlose.

In fact, she just shared the top things that helped her lose weight, and they’re so, so doable.

“These things helped make my weight-loss journey successful,” she captioned the list on Instagram. Here’s what she says were the keys to her success:

  • I stopped snacking

  • I allow myself to get hungry

  • I walk to where I need to go

  • I stop eating when I’m satisfied

  • Intermittent fasting between 6 p.m. – 11 a.m.

  • Purged my kitchen of all processed foods

  • I don’t feed my family processed food

  • I barely EVER eat out

  • I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS

  • I take progress pictures to motivate me

  • I consider eating as nourishing not rewarding

  • I treat myself with love and patience

 

Easy enough to copy, right?

Jenna's lost 80 pounds on the keto diet since starting the plan back in April-so she definitely seems to know what works for her. Jenna says she's hit her goal weight at this point-and is now focusing primarily on maintenance and building muscle. Still, she's sticking to a fairly strict keto plan, and maintaining her regimen of intermittent fasting.

Her motivation to stick with it? Those before-and-after pictures, of course.

 

Luckily, her commitment to the keto lifestyle means she's regularly posting her favorite low-carb Trader Joe's foods and even giving followers a peek at her go-to low-carb breakfast (arugula salad with eggs-yum!).

Seriously, keto fire, Jenna.

