Wins or losses, which should we focus more on?

Another time last year, during the lockdown, I began an online business with the sole aim to create income in a covid-19 ravaged world. I put a lot of money into the startup and project lunch. Disappointingly the net profit paled compared to the startup cost. I could look back at the debit alerts and wallow in pity and regret over poor planning and whatever factors are ruining entrepreneurship. Still, I got up, took notes and studied the flaws, so I won't make the same mistake again in the next model I’ll be venturing into soon.

The truth is, whether it's with relationships, businesses, investments, most times, we focus more on the ‘loss’ and completely dismiss the modest ‘gain’ that accompanies it, no matter how small or magnanimous it might be. Us taking lessons is the win, and that should champion whatever sense of loss that we may feel [Because at the end of the day, what is done is done]. What matters is the following decisive decisions and choices; we take.

Have you, at any point, done anything relating to business, relationships, academics, spirituality or any aspect that left you with a bitter taste of loss or regret, guilt or pride, win or loss? Here’s your sign to get up and focus on the bright side. If it's a win, congrats! If it's a win, celebrate; if it’s a loss, still celebrate! Because even in the tremendous losses, there is always a win in the corner that’s demanding our attention.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----