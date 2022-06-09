RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The 2022 Pride Women Conference, which took place on May 6, 2022 with the theme "Getting a Handle on Your Life's Trajectory: Steps to Take, Pitfalls to Avoid" delivered in driving meaningful conversations on emotional wellbeing.

Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance

#FeatureByPrideWomenConference - The convener of the conference, Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe, kicked off proceedings by noting the theme called for an examination of "how we can avoid being overcome by the many curve balls life often throws at us".

Recommended articles
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance Pulse Nigeria

The chairperson of the occasion, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, as well as speakers Her Excellency Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, Ifeoma Uddoh, Nosa Aigbe, Dr Honest Anaba,and Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh (represented by Uri Ngozichukwuka), did justice to the theme - offering profound words of wisdom from their personal and professional experiences.

Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance Pulse Nigeria
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance Pulse Nigeria

The Pride Women Conference, which has been held every year since 2017, aims to help the 21st-century woman, her family, and society achieve emotional well-being.

Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance Pulse Nigeria
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance Pulse Nigeria

The event was live-streamed on the Conference YouTube channel. Also visit www.prideconference.org to learn more about emotional wellbeing.

Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance Pulse Nigeria
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance
Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByPrideWomenConference

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to reduce stress at work

5 ways to reduce stress at work

Here's how to subscribe on GOtv

Here's how to subscribe on GOtv

Chaotic life of an HR: Old flames…(Ep.27)

Chaotic life of an HR: Old flames…(Ep.27)

Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance

Winning in Life: The 2022 Pride Women Conference offered guidance

The amazons of Dahomey: Legend of Benin's fearless female warriors

The amazons of Dahomey: Legend of Benin's fearless female warriors

From the Kupe boys to Kelly, Nigerians are obsessed with attractive people dancing

From the Kupe boys to Kelly, Nigerians are obsessed with attractive people dancing

The fascinating history of the African cornrows

The fascinating history of the African cornrows

5 best places to hike in Nigeria

5 best places to hike in Nigeria

From homeless to happily married, supermodel Nini Amerlise shares how she found love

From homeless to happily married, supermodel Nini Amerlise shares how she found love

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

The age you have the best s*x according to research

The age you have the best s*x according to research