Win up to a 100% cashback and other gifts in the #TECNOxWhitemoney Promo

Fans are always on the lookout and excited to win freebies from their favorite celebrities, I mean, who doesn’t like the idea of winning something of value every now and then?

It’s even all the more fun when celebrities are in the spirit of doing giveaways, and that’s exactly what Big Brother Season 6 winner, Mazi Whitemoney is in the mood for right now. The Camon Ambassador in collaboration with TECNO is offering lots of gifts, discounts and cash to all his fans and TECNO users nationwide in the “Whitemoney 100% Cashback Promo”!

The Whitemoney 100% Cashback Promo offers some lucky TECNO users the opportunity to get between 50% to 100% cashback when they purchase the all-new TECNO Spark 8C, and this will be won via a lucky draw done by Whitemoney himself. This means you can get back half or the full cost of your Spark 8C! How cool is that? To be part of this generous promotion, all you need to do is walk into any of TECNO’s authorized retail stores to buy a brand new TECNO Spark 8C, get a raffle ticket, and wait for Whitemoney to pick that lucky ticket at the weekly live draws. It could just be you!

That’s not all! Other TECNO smartphones aren’t left out during the promo period as there are more amazing gift items and discounts to be won when you buy any of the TECNO Phantom X, CAMON 18, Spark 8P, POVA Neo, or POP 5 Pro smartphones. Buyers get on-the-spot discounts ranging from ₦3,000 to ₦15,000 on select TECNO smartphones, as well as instant gift items ranging from TECNO gift boxes, cross-body bags, premium back packs and so much more.

You don’t want to miss out on this amazing offer. And when someone wonders what Whitemoney does for his fan base with his endorsements, just tag this Cashback Promo and say no more.

This promotion runs from March 1st – 31st, 2022, so hurry now to your nearest TECNO store and become eligible to be part of this wonderful gift-giving opportunity. Be sure to follow TECNO’s social media pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more information.

Terms and conditions apply.

#FeatureByTECNO

