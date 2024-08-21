ADVERTISEMENT
Why your stomach rumbles and how to quiet it down

Anna Ajayi

Your stomach makes these noises to help move food through your digestive system.

Why your stomach rumbles

Have you ever been in a quiet room and heard your stomach make loud rumbling noises? It can be embarrassing, but it's actually a normal part of digestion.

The rumbling noises your stomach makes are called borborygmi. They are caused by contractions of the smooth muscles that line the intestines. These muscles help to squeeze food and gas through your digestive tract. This process is called peristalsis.

Your stomach may rumble more loudly when you are hungry. This is because your body is trying to tell you that it needs food. Eating a meal or snack can help to quiet your stomach down.

There are a number of other things that can cause your stomach to rumble, including:

  • Eating too much or too quickly
  • Drinking too much carbonated beverages
  • Eating certain foods, such as beans, cabbage, and broccoli
  • Stress
  • Certain medications
  • Digestive disorders

If you are concerned about your stomach rumbling, you should talk to your doctor. They can rule out any underlying medical conditions and offer advice on how to reduce the noise.

In most cases, stomach rumbling is nothing to worry about. It is a normal part of digestion. However, if you have severe stomach rumbling along with other symptoms, such as pain, nausea, or vomiting, you should see a doctor.

Here are some tips for reducing stomach rumbling:

  • Eat smaller meals more often.
  • Avoid eating too quickly.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid carbonated beverages.
  • Eat slowly and chew your food thoroughly.
  • Avoid foods that are known to cause gas, such as beans, cabbage, and broccoli.
  • Manage stress levels.
  • Take over-the-counter medications to relieve gas or bloating.
  • Consider taking probiotics.

If you are still experiencing stomach rumbling after trying these tips, you should talk to your doctor. They may be able to recommend other treatments, such as prescription medications or surgery.

