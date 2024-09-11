ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should start growing your own food

Anna Ajayi

When you grow your own food, you can be sure of its quality.

You can grow your own food [iStock]
Today, many people are used to buying everything they need from supermarkets, including food.

But with rising concerns about health, the environment, and the quality of store-bought food, more and more people are considering growing their own food.

The idea of planting your own vegetables, herbs, or fruits can seem overwhelming, especially if you’ve never done it before. However, starting a small garden at home can bring numerous benefits not just for your body but also for your mind. It’s not only a great way to save money but also a step toward a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

For those of us who care about what goes into our bodies, home gardening provides control over how food is grown. Many store-bought vegetables and fruits are treated with pesticides or chemicals, which may pose risks to our health. By growing your own food, you can ensure that the produce you eat is organic and free from harmful substances.

When you grow your own food, you can be sure of its quality. You decide whether or not to use chemicals or pesticides. This control over your food means it is fresher and free from preservatives or other harmful additives.

When you grow your own food, you can be sure of its quality [Dissolve]
Studies show that freshly picked fruits and vegetables contain higher levels of vitamins and minerals compared to store-bought ones that have been shipped long distances. You also get to enjoy the flavours of freshly harvested produce, which tastes far better than what you can find in the supermarket.

Aside from the personal benefits, growing your own food can have a positive impact on the environment. When we buy food from the store, it comes wrapped in plastic packaging, contributing to waste. Additionally, store-bought produce is usually transported long distances, increasing carbon emissions. By growing your own food, you reduce the need for transportation and packaging, thus helping to minimise your carbon footprint.

While starting a garden might require a small investment in seeds, soil, and tools, the long-term savings can be substantial. Imagine the money saved from not having to buy certain vegetables or herbs. Plus, if you grow more than you need, you can always share the surplus with friends, family, or neighbours.

If you grow more than you need, you can always share [Pinterest]
If you grow more than you need, you can always share [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
Watching something grow from a tiny seed into a plant that nourishes your family gives a sense of accomplishment. It can also be a great way to relieve stress and improve mental health. The act of tending to plants can help you feel connected to the earth, providing a calming routine that encourages mindfulness.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

