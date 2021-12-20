Why you should not be in a hurry to leave your parents’ house

1. Free food

As an adult, you'd agree that nothing beats free food, the food you didn't pay or work for. Living alone will make you extremely and annoyingly conscious of how much food you have at home. But in your parents' house, you eat with reckless abandon like the hoodlum you are.

2. Rent-free apartment

You know how much you had to pay to secure the present roof over your head if you are currently living alone. Let's not even get started on the amount of money you'd still spend to put the whole living space in shape and to your taste.

3. More savings

One of the many good things about living with your parents is the significantly reduced monthly billings. Yes, bills will still arise ear and dear; but it always reduced. There are no significant expenses; you are not paying for water, light, fuel, and food. I get that you want to spend on yourself, enjoy your money and stuff, but part of your paycheck should also be put into savings. Thus, your savings should be substantial.

4. No landlord/caretaker

When anything needs a fix or replacement, you do not need to wait so long for the landlord to come up with a solution. Things are fixed fast, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be out of your pockets.