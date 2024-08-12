ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should never take hot showers before bed

Anna Ajayi

To get a better night's sleep, stick to cooler showers.

You should never take hot showers before bed
You should never take hot showers before bed [TheUSSun]

Taking a hot shower might seem like a perfect way to relax before bed, but it might not be the best idea.

Many people believe that a hot shower will help them sleep better, but the truth is, it can actually do the opposite.

When you take a hot shower, your body temperature goes up. This might feel good at the moment, but it can make it harder to fall asleep later.

Hot shower can make it harder to fall asleep later
Hot shower can make it harder to fall asleep later [UVAHealth] Pulse Nigeria

Your body naturally cools down as bedtime approaches, which helps signal to your brain that it’s time to sleep.

However, a hot shower can mess with this process by raising your body temperature too much, making it harder for your body to cool down. This can delay sleep and make it more difficult to fall into a deep, restful sleep.

Our bodies follow a natural rhythm called the circadian rhythm, which helps regulate sleep. Part of this rhythm involves the body cooling down at night to prepare for sleep. If you take a hot shower before bed, you might feel warm and cosy, but this warmth can confuse your body. Instead of cooling down as it should, your body stays warm, which can make it harder to fall asleep.

ALSO READ: 8 things you are doing wrong during your shower

Another downside to taking hot showers before bed is that they can dry out your skin. Hot water strips away the natural oils that keep your skin moisturised.

Hot showers before bed is that they can dry out your skin
Hot showers before bed is that they can dry out your skin [Pexels] Pulse Nigeria

This can leave your skin feeling tight, itchy, and uncomfortable. If you go to bed with dry skin, you might find yourself waking up in the middle of the night because you’re uncomfortable.

If your body gets too warm, you might start sweating, even after you’ve gotten out of the shower. Sweating in bed can be uncomfortable and make it harder to sleep. This is especially true if you’re already sleeping in a warm room. Overheating can also cause night sweats, which can wake you up and make it difficult to fall back asleep.

If you still want to shower before bed, consider taking a lukewarm or cool shower instead.

Take a lukewarm or cool shower instead
Take a lukewarm or cool shower instead [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria
These showers can help lower your body temperature, making it easier for your body to cool down and prepare for sleep. Plus, cooler water is gentler on your skin and less likely to cause dryness.

ALSO READ: 5 things you can do to make your showers extra relaxing

You can also try other ways to relax before bed, such as reading a book, doing some light stretching, or listening to calming music. These activities can help you wind down without raising your body temperature.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

