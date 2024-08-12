Why you should never take hot showers before bed

Many people believe that a hot shower will help them sleep better, but the truth is, it can actually do the opposite.

The problem with hot showers before bed

When you take a hot shower, your body temperature goes up. This might feel good at the moment, but it can make it harder to fall asleep later.

Your body naturally cools down as bedtime approaches, which helps signal to your brain that it’s time to sleep.

However, a hot shower can mess with this process by raising your body temperature too much, making it harder for your body to cool down. This can delay sleep and make it more difficult to fall into a deep, restful sleep.

Disrupts the sleep process

Our bodies follow a natural rhythm called the circadian rhythm, which helps regulate sleep. Part of this rhythm involves the body cooling down at night to prepare for sleep. If you take a hot shower before bed, you might feel warm and cosy, but this warmth can confuse your body. Instead of cooling down as it should, your body stays warm, which can make it harder to fall asleep.

Hot showers can dry out your skin

Another downside to taking hot showers before bed is that they can dry out your skin. Hot water strips away the natural oils that keep your skin moisturised.

This can leave your skin feeling tight, itchy, and uncomfortable. If you go to bed with dry skin, you might find yourself waking up in the middle of the night because you’re uncomfortable.

Hot showers can cause overheating

If your body gets too warm, you might start sweating, even after you’ve gotten out of the shower. Sweating in bed can be uncomfortable and make it harder to sleep. This is especially true if you’re already sleeping in a warm room. Overheating can also cause night sweats, which can wake you up and make it difficult to fall back asleep.

What to do instead

If you still want to shower before bed, consider taking a lukewarm or cool shower instead.

Pulse Nigeria

These showers can help lower your body temperature, making it easier for your body to cool down and prepare for sleep. Plus, cooler water is gentler on your skin and less likely to cause dryness.

You can also try other ways to relax before bed, such as reading a book, doing some light stretching, or listening to calming music. These activities can help you wind down without raising your body temperature.