Why women gain weight in their 40s

Anna Ajayi

Women can manage their weight and improve their health as they age.

Why women gain weight after 40 [CalgaryHerald]

Weight gain after 40 is a common experience for many women, leading to frustration and concern.

While lifestyle and dietary habits are contributing factors, several underlying medical reasons can make weight management increasingly challenging as women age.

Here are five medical reasons why women might experience weight gain after reaching the age of 40.

One of the main causes of weight gain in women after 40 is hormonal changes, particularly related to menopause. During perimenopause and menopause, estrogen levels fluctuate and eventually decrease, which can affect metabolism and the way the body distributes fat. This hormonal shift often results in increased abdominal fat, which is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and insulin resistance.

  • Decreased metabolic rate: As estrogen levels drop, women often experience a decrease in their metabolic rate, meaning the body burns fewer calories at rest. This can contribute to weight gain unless dietary habits are adjusted accordingly.
  • Increased appetite: Hormonal changes can also lead to increased appetite and changes in satiety hormones, making it more difficult to manage food intake.
Ageing is associated with sarcopenia, the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength. Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat tissue, so a decrease in muscle mass lowers the body's resting metabolic rate, making it easier to gain weight.

  • Strength training: Incorporating strength training exercises into your routine can help maintain and build muscle mass, boosting metabolism.
  • Protein intake: Ensuring adequate protein intake can also support muscle synthesis and repair, crucial for preserving muscle mass.

The thyroid gland regulates metabolism, and its function can decline with age, leading to hypothyroidism. Symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, cold intolerance, and weight gain. Hypothyroidism is more common in women, especially those over the age of 40.

  • Medical evaluation: Regular check-ups and thyroid function tests can help diagnose hypothyroidism early.
  • Treatment: Treatment typically involves thyroid hormone replacement therapy, which can help manage symptoms and stabilize weight.

Insulin resistance tends to increase with age, exacerbated by factors like sedentary lifestyle and diet. When cells become less responsive to insulin, the body requires more insulin to manage blood sugar levels. High insulin levels promote fat storage, particularly in the abdominal area.

  • Dietary changes: A diet low in refined sugars and high in fibre can improve insulin sensitivity.
  • Regular exercise: Physical activity helps the body use insulin more efficiently, reducing the risk of insulin resistance.

Quality of sleep often declines with age, affected by stress, menopause symptoms, and other health conditions. Poor sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, such as ghrelin and leptin, leading to increased hunger and potential weight gain.

  • Good sleep hygiene: Establishing a regular sleep schedule and creating a comfortable sleep environment can improve sleep quality.
  • Stress management: Techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help manage stress and improve sleep.
Weight gain after 40 is influenced by a variety of medical reasons, from hormonal changes to sleep disturbances. Incorporating healthy lifestyle habits, seeking medical advice when necessary, and adopting a patient and understanding approach to weight management are the solutions to this complex issue.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

