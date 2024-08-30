ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you noticed the world's best runners are from these two countries?

Usain Bolt and Eliud Kipchoge are two of the fastest runners in the world
Usain Bolt and Eliud Kipchoge are two of the fastest runners in the world

Jamaicans and Kenyans are well-known for their dominance in track and field events, particularly sprinting and marathons.

Recommended articles

Many Jamaican athletes like Usain Bolt are record holders. Bolt is the fastest man alive. He holds the unbeaten world record.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, nicknamed "Pocket Rocket," is a legendary female sprinter from the small island. A eight-time Olympic gold medallist and 10-time World Champion, she broke barriers in 2019 by becoming the first nursing mother to win a 100m world title.

Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce [Brittanica]
Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce [Brittanica] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Before Bolt's reign, another Jamaican, Asafa Powell, held the 100-meter record at 9.77 seconds. He is still one of the fastest runners in the world, boasting of the most sub-10-second finishes in the 100m compared to any other sprinter.

In the last Olympics, Kenya emerged as the leading African country in terms of medals, securing 11 medals while many African countries went home empty-handed.

Kenyans are also celebrated for their exceptional marathon-running abilities like Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge holds the world record for the marathon (2:01:09) and is the first person to break the two-hour barrier in a special event (1:59:40).

He's a two-time Olympic gold medallist (2016, 2020) and a multiple winner of prestigious marathons like London and Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT
David Rudisha [trackandfieldevents]
David Rudisha [trackandfieldevents] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigerians who have won gold medals at the Olympics

David Rudisha, another Kenyan running icon, holds the 800m world record (1:40.91) set at the 2012 London Olympics.

A two-time Olympic champion (2012, 2016), he's considered one of the greatest 800m runners ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamaican sprinters tend to have larger hearts, allowing for faster pumping of oxygen-rich blood to muscles and enabling them to sustain high speeds for longer durations.

This advantage is linked to a variant of the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) gene, known as the "D allele."

This gene, more prevalent in people of West African descent compared to Europeans and Japanese, facilitates quicker blood flow to muscles, boosting the body's response to training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies from the University of Glasgow suggest that the ACTN3 gene, present in over 70% of Jamaicans, influences the production of a protein that enhances sprinting performance giving Jamaicans a genetic edge for sprinting.

People of African ancestry often have physical attributes that contribute to their sprinting prowess.

These include bodies that support their core strength, flat feet, which enhance cushioning and turnover speed, while overall flexibility allows for peak performance at high speeds.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan runners [medium]
Kenyan runners [medium] Pulse Nigeria

Elite Kenyan runners primarily hail from the Kalenjin and Nandi ethnicities.

Though they are a small portion of the population, they contribute significantly to Kenya's marathon success, securing 73% of the country's gold medals and a similar proportion of silver medals in major international competitions.

Running is deeply ingrained in these communities, making the Rift Valley, particularly the village of Iten, a breeding ground for exceptional long-distance runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many young people in these areas grow up surrounded by accomplished runners and, in turn, follow the same path.

ALSO READ: Here's how much countries pay their Olympic gold medalists compared to Nigeria

Kenyan marathon runners, particularly those from Iten, train and live in the high-altitude Rift Valley, a location nearly 8,000 feet above sea level.

This high-altitude training is believed to improve athletic performance at sea level by increasing maximum oxygen consumption and running efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these reasons make Kenyans and Jamaicans elite in the world of track and field.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

When’s the best time to introduce solid foods to your baby?

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

The best runners in the world are from Jamaica and Kenya - Here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

You should ask your boyfriend for money even if you don't need it, here's why

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

Men have a biological clock too: At this age, men should not have children

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Do you want dimples? Here are 5 ways to create them for yourself

Do you want dimples? Here are 5 ways to create them for yourself

Here’s what tampons do to your hymen

Here’s what tampons do to your hymen

Why does a sick person with a bad kidney reject a healthy kidney?

Why does a sick person with a bad kidney reject a healthy kidney?

5 diseases you can catch from animals

5 diseases you can catch from animals

Bankers’ committee completes restoration of National Theatre

Bankers’ committee completes restoration of National Theatre

Can you get pregnant from swallowing sperm?

Can you get pregnant from swallowing sperm?

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Senior Brand Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho; Executive Director, Lexcel Group, Wale Majolagbe; The Oloritun Oloja Estate, Chief Adedayo Ajakore; and Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Gbemileke Lawal; during the official relaunch of Seaman's Schnapps held in Lagos.

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!

A teen struggles with low self-esteem [freepik]

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Nigerian Doctor Dr Richard Okoye popularly known as Dr Savealife

Nigerians' Abroad in Healthcare Crisis: Know this before you Japa!