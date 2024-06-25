ADVERTISEMENT
What are cats trying to tell us when they purr?

Anna Ajayi

Every cat is different, and their purrs can vary in sound and meaning.

What are cats trying to tell us when they purr? [MiamiCommunity]
Our feline companions have a way of communicating their emotions. But none is as endearing and mystifying as the purr.

But what exactly are they trying to tell us when they purr?

While the exact reasons for purring are still being explored, scientists believe it's a complex interplay between the muscles in a cat's throat and their diaphragm. Unlike most mammals who purr only when inhaling (like lions), cats have the ability to purr during both inhalation and exhalation. This creates that continuous, rumbling sound.

The ability to purr seems to be present from a very young age. Kittens purr to their mothers while nursing, indicating contentment and a sense of security.

Kittens purr to indicate contentment and a sense of security [Mom.com]
This early association with positive experiences likely lays the foundation for the varied messages purrs can convey later in life.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons you should consider getting a cat as pet

Cats purr in a variety of situations, making it tricky to pinpoint one single meaning. However, by observing their body language and the context, we can get a better understanding of what they're trying to communicate.

Here are some common reasons why cats purr:

  • Contentment and happiness: Perhaps the most familiar purr is the one that expresses pure satisfaction. When your cat is curled up in your lap, purring softly, it's their way of saying they're happy and relaxed.
  • Seeking attention: Cats are masters at getting what they want, and the purr can be a tool. A soft, persistent purr might be your cat's way of asking for food, playtime, or simply some petting and affection.
  • Self-soothing: Purring isn't just for positive emotions. Cats also purr when they're feeling stressed, injured, or even in pain.
Cats also purr when they're feeling stressed, injured, or even in pain [YouTube]
  • It's believed that the act of purring has a calming effect on them, similar to how a baby might suck on a thumb for comfort.
  • Bonding with kittens: Mother cats purr to their kittens to communicate warmth, safety, and reassurance. This early exposure to purring helps kittens feel secure and fosters a strong bond between them and their mother.
Studies have shown that not only does purring benefit cats, but it can also have a positive impact on humans. The rhythmic rumbling is believed to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and even heal. Owning a purring cat can be a source of companionship and comfort, contributing to our well-being.

Purring is therapeutic for humans [GreatPetLiving]
ALSO READ: 7 strange things cats do and what they mean

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

