Why can birthdays be so depressing?

I miss the days like my first birthday when I was not the one in charge of my birthday, I just had to enjoy it.

Before I go on listing the things that make birthdays dreadful, I should add that singing that ‘Happy Birthday’ song should be stopped, it is awkward. You just stand there grinning while the song goes on.

Here are some reasons why birthdays can be absolutely dreadful.

It can be a reminder that no one loves you or the people you thought to care about you do not

This is a depressing thought, and I am sure the popular people cannot relate, but just in case you had hopes of feeling extra loved and special on that day and no one comes through for you, it can be such a downer.

The reality of the new age and the fact that you are getting older

Birthdays are a way to take stock of your life, maybe you wanted to be a CEO by 20 now you are 30, and you are not a C talk less of an O, that can be frustrating.

If you come up short on your life goals, you are sure to feel sad.

Plus, getting older is not that much fun when the reality of your fleeting youth dawns on you.

The fake love is plenty

You can have people who do not like you on a normal day being extra nice on that day. It can feel a little off.

On the other hand, fake or real love better take any you get.

Replying to chats and picking up calls

This is very stressful. Thanking everyone should be a full-time job outsourced to someone else.

The pressure to take photos and have fun

Every year, I tell myself I would not do a birthday photoshoot, but I do, there are so many things peer pressure causes, like reposting birthday wishes and taking pictures for birthdays.

After that, you must have some plan, a gathering of your friends or maybe go out or share cake or pizza.