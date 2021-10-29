RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Whitley Neill Gin presents Boos and Booze Halloween Party

Authors:

Pulse Mix

You can expect cocktails, shots, canapés, music, games, and a lot more entertainment.

Whitley Neill Gin presents Boos and Booze Halloween Party. (TBD)
Whitley Neill Gin presents Boos and Booze Halloween Party. (TBD)

Experience a Halloween party like no other in your city! You bring your boos while Whitley Neill brings the booze and come party the night away from 6 pm on Sunday Oct 31, 2021 at The House located at 4 A.J Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Recommended articles

You can expect cocktails, shots, canapés, music, games, and a lot more entertainment.

It’s a Halloween party so don't forget to dress the part and you just might win a cash prize of N500,000. This event is strictly by invitation, so be sure to RSVP.

Whitley Neill Gin is an established English brand with roots dating back to 1762. The brand is announcing its presence in the Nigerian market with its Boos and Booze Halloween party.

With its exciting range of 8 flavoured Gins inspired by the tastes from around the world, you’ll be sure to find a new favorite drink!

Let the fun beGIN!

Enjoy Whitley Neill Gin responsibly. Not for consumption by anyone under 18

Follow @whitleyneillgin_ng for more updates.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Women Talk Sex: The tricky sex life of a Nigerian demisexual

Women Talk Sex: The tricky sex life of a Nigerian demisexual

7 ways to incorporate more vitamin D into your diet

7 ways to incorporate more vitamin D into your diet

Whitley Neill Gin presents Boos and Booze Halloween Party

Whitley Neill Gin presents Boos and Booze Halloween Party

Glutathione: Sad reason why skin bleaching won't go out of trend

Glutathione: Sad reason why skin bleaching won't go out of trend

World Stroke Day: All you need to know about stroke

World Stroke Day: All you need to know about stroke

Here are the reasons why you should reduce your bread consumption

Here are the reasons why you should reduce your bread consumption

Are we in a relationship? This is how and when to seek clarity when dating

Are we in a relationship? This is how and when to seek clarity when dating

5 dating tips for single mums

5 dating tips for single mums

Health benefits of soursop

Health benefits of soursop