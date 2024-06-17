ADVERTISEMENT
Indian astrologer predicts when World War 3 will begin

Temi Iwalaiye

With global escalating tensions, when will World War three begin?

An Indian astrologer, Kushal Kumar, known as the "New Nostradamus," holds firm to his prediction of a possible World War three.

Kumar initially predicted the war to begin on June 10, 2024, but now claims June 18 holds the "strongest planetary stimulus" for triggering the conflict. He also mentions June 29th as a potential alternative date.

Kumar uses Vedic astrology, a Hindu system based on planetary alignments, to make predictions. He believes these celestial movements offer a "map of our karma" and can foreshadow future events.

He is known as the 'new Nostradamus,' named after the 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus, known for his book 'Les Propheties', a collection of 942 poetic quatrains.

As evidence of an impending war, Kumar cites recent global tensions, including:

  • Terror attacks on the India-Pakistan border.
  • North Korean soldiers are crossing the demilitarised zone into South Korea.
  • Escalating conflict between Israel, Lebanon and Gaza.
  • Russia deployed warships near Cuba, reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
  • China's military exercises close to Taiwan.

While Kumar warns of potential dangers, it's important to note that astrology is not considered a scientific method of predicting the future.

