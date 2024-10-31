ADVERTISEMENT
What’s the total amount of money in the world right now?

Temi Iwalaiye

How much money is in the world right now?

While you may think calculating billionaires' net worth may lead you to the total amount of money in the world right now, you will be wrong.

This is because a lot of private wealth is tied up in assets like real estate, stocks, and businesses, which aren't immediately accessible as cash.

To determine how much money is available in the world, you have to use information given by central banks and other financial institutions.

Let’s get into it:

As of November 28, 2022, the global M1 supply - basically all of the money in circulation, like banknotes and coins, as well as traveller's checks and demand deposits like checking and savings accounts—was $48.9 trillion.

The M2 (which includes M1 plus assets) supply was worth $82.6 trillion in total.

ALSO READ: Here's the strongest currency in the world - No, it's not the dollar or pound

Money can also be found in investments and derivatives. According to Visual Capitalist, there are about 80 main stock exchanges worldwide, and their combined value is $110.2 trillion.

The entire value of the cryptocurrency market adds almost $2.08 trillion to that sum. The overall value of the stock market, cryptocurrencies, and M2 money supply is $194.88 trillion.

Total amount of money in the world [freepik]
Total amount of money in the world [freepik] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Top 5 African cities with the most millionaires in dollars (2024)

The World Bank estimates that the global GDP (gross domestic product) is about $100 trillion.

We can't use GDP to determine how much money is in the world. GDP measures the total value of all goods and services produced in a country, but it doesn't tell us about the overall wealth or money supply.

It doesn't consider factors like people's living standards or the amount of money they have.

ALSO READ: Here's the country with the most worthless currency in the world

In case you are wondering how much private all billionaires and millionaires own, the UBS "Global Wealth Report 2023" also reports that total net private wealth stood at $454.4 trillion at the end of 2022.

As countries grow their economies and move towards virtual or digital currencies, the future of money is predicted to change. Many central banks like China, Japan, and Sweden are already creating digital currencies.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

