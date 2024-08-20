What to know about the world’s first vagina museum

Unlike traditional museums that often focus on art, history, or science, this unique museum has a mission to promote understanding and destigmatise conversations about vaginas and related topics.

Why was the museum created?

The idea for the Vagina Museum began in 2017 when Florence Schechter, a science communicator, noticed that while there were museums dedicated to the male anatomy, such as the Icelandic Phallological Museum, there was no equivalent for vaginas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Recognising the need for a space where people could learn and talk openly about this topic, Schechter decided to create the Vagina Museum. The museum opened its doors to the public in Camden Market, London, in 2019.

What can you expect to see?

The Vagina Museum hosts a range of exhibitions and events that focus on different aspects of vaginal and gynaecological health, history, and culture. The museum's displays are designed to be both educational and engaging, using a variety of media including art, videos, and interactive exhibits.

One of the museum’s key exhibitions, “Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them,” addresses common misconceptions about vaginas. This exhibition explores myths surrounding vaginal cleanliness, appearance, and health, providing factual information to counter these widespread falsehoods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educational focus

The Vagina Museum isn’t just about showcasing exhibits; it’s also deeply committed to education. The museum offers workshops, lectures, and panel discussions on topics like menstrual health, menopause, and consent.

These events are led by experts in gynaecology, sexual health, and other related fields. By providing a space for these important conversations, the museum plays a crucial role in fostering a better understanding of gynaecological health.

Who is it for?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vagina Museum is for everyone, regardless of gender, age, or background. It aims to provide a safe, inclusive space where people can learn about and discuss topics related to vaginas without fear of embarrassment or judgment.

Pulse Nigeria

Whether you’re curious about the history of menstruation products or want to learn more about sexual health, the museum offers something for everyone.

How to visit

The Vagina Museum is located in Camden Market, an area in London known for its mix of shops, food stalls, and cultural attractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The museum is open year-round and offers free admission, although donations are encouraged to support its work. If you’re unable to visit in person, the museum also offers virtual exhibitions and online resources, allowing people from around the world to access its content.