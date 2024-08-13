ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What to know about haemorrhoids and how to prevent them

Anna Ajayi

Haemorrhoids are manageable and preventable with the right lifestyle choices.

What to know about haemorrhoids [VerwellHealth]
What to know about haemorrhoids [VerwellHealth]

Haemorrhoids can be uncomfortable and even painful, but they are usually not serious and can often be treated at home.

Recommended articles

Haemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lower part of your rectum or anus, similar to varicose veins that you might see in your legs. They can cause itching, discomfort, and even bleeding during bowel movements.

Most people feel embarrassed talking about haemorrhoids, but it’s important to understand them so you can take steps to prevent them. Whether you're dealing with haemorrhoids right now or just want to avoid them in the future, we’ll guide you through what you need to know.

ADVERTISEMENT

haemorrhoids are swollen veins located in the lower rectum or anus. There are two types of haemorrhoids: internal and external. Internal haemorrhoids are inside the rectum, so you might not even know you have them until they cause bleeding. External haemorrhoids, on the other hand, are under the skin around the anus and can cause pain and discomfort.

Haemorrhoids can cause pain and discomfort [HingeHealth]
Haemorrhoids can cause pain and discomfort [HingeHealth] Pulse Nigeria

Haemorrhoids can be caused by a variety of things, including:

1. Straining during bowel movements: This is one of the most common causes of haemorrhoids. When you strain to pass stool, you put extra pressure on the veins in your rectum, which can cause them to swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Sitting for long periods: If you sit for too long, especially on the toilet, you increase pressure on the veins in the lower part of your body, which can lead to haemorrhoids.

Don't sit in the toilet for too long [GIAssociates]
Don't sit in the toilet for too long [GIAssociates] Pulse Nigeria

3. Pregnancy: Pregnant women are more likely to develop haemorrhoids because the growing baby puts pressure on the veins in the lower part of the body.

4. Ageing: As you get older, the tissues that support the veins in your rectum and anus can weaken, leading to haemorrhoids.

5. Chronic constipation or diarrhoea: Both conditions can cause straining during bowel movements, which increases the risk of haemorrhoids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventing haemorrhoids is all about reducing pressure on the veins in your rectum and anus. Here are some simple ways to do that:

  • Eat a high-fibre diet: Foods rich in fibre, like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, make your stool softer and easier to pass. This helps reduce the need to strain during bowel movements.
  • Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep your stool soft, making it easier to pass and reducing the risk of haemorrhoids.
Drinking water helps keep your stool soft [Masterfile]
Drinking water helps keep your stool soft [Masterfile] Pulse Nigeria
  • Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity helps keep your digestive system moving and can prevent constipation.
  • Avoid sitting for too long: If you have a job that requires you to sit for long periods, try to take breaks and move around every hour or so.
  • Don’t strain on the toilet: If you can’t pass stool easily, don’t force it. Give it time, or try again later.
ADVERTISEMENT

If you develop haemorrhoids, there are several things you can do at home to relieve your symptoms:

  • Use over-the-counter treatments: Creams, ointments, and suppositories can help soothe the itching and discomfort.
  • Take warm baths: Soaking in a warm bath can relieve pain and swelling.
Soaking in a warm bath can relieve pain and swelling [Depositphotos]
Soaking in a warm bath can relieve pain and swelling [Depositphotos] Pulse Nigeria
  • Use moist wipes: Instead of dry toilet paper, use moist wipes to gently clean the area after a bowel movement.
  • Avoid heavy lifting: Lifting heavy objects can put extra pressure on your rectum, so try to avoid it if you have haemorrhoids.
ADVERTISEMENT

If your symptoms don’t improve or if you experience severe pain or bleeding, see a doctor. Don’t be embarrassed to talk about haemorrhoids with your doctor; they are a common issue, and help is available.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Here's the best time to exercise to reduce blood sugar

Here's the best time to exercise to reduce blood sugar

Why you bleed during or after sex

Why you bleed during or after sex

Ranking the 5 best outfits made by Veekee James

Ranking the 5 best outfits made by Veekee James

What to know about haemorrhoids and how to prevent them

What to know about haemorrhoids and how to prevent them

5 ethnic cultures that may soon become extinct

5 ethnic cultures that may soon become extinct

5 countries to visit before you die

5 countries to visit before you die

5 everyday objects that contain a surprising amount of germs

5 everyday objects that contain a surprising amount of germs

7 ways to prevent your nose from growing large during pregnancy

7 ways to prevent your nose from growing large during pregnancy

5 foods that can act as natural Viagra

5 foods that can act as natural Viagra

If you love snacking, here is a great rice cracker recipe to try at home

If you love snacking, here is a great rice cracker recipe to try at home

Jägermeister welcomes Tochi and Hafsat as Ambassadors in Nigeria

Jägermeister welcomes Tochi and Hafsat as Ambassadors in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How much do countries pay Olympic gold medalists? [Skynews]

Here's how much countries pay their Olympic gold medalists compared to Nigeria

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

Tomato Price Hike: An entrance of new alternatives

The has been predicted to end so many times but it didn’t [YouTube]

5 times the world was predicted to end but it didn’t

What foods do you need to eat after a workout [GrainFoodsFoundation]

7 foods you need to eat after a workout