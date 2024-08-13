What to know about haemorrhoids and how to prevent them

Haemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lower part of your rectum or anus, similar to varicose veins that you might see in your legs. They can cause itching, discomfort, and even bleeding during bowel movements.

Most people feel embarrassed talking about haemorrhoids, but it’s important to understand them so you can take steps to prevent them. Whether you're dealing with haemorrhoids right now or just want to avoid them in the future, we’ll guide you through what you need to know.

What are haemorrhoids?

haemorrhoids are swollen veins located in the lower rectum or anus. There are two types of haemorrhoids: internal and external. Internal haemorrhoids are inside the rectum, so you might not even know you have them until they cause bleeding. External haemorrhoids, on the other hand, are under the skin around the anus and can cause pain and discomfort.

What causes haemorrhoids?

Haemorrhoids can be caused by a variety of things, including:

1. Straining during bowel movements: This is one of the most common causes of haemorrhoids. When you strain to pass stool, you put extra pressure on the veins in your rectum, which can cause them to swell.

2. Sitting for long periods: If you sit for too long, especially on the toilet, you increase pressure on the veins in the lower part of your body, which can lead to haemorrhoids.

3. Pregnancy: Pregnant women are more likely to develop haemorrhoids because the growing baby puts pressure on the veins in the lower part of the body.

4. Ageing: As you get older, the tissues that support the veins in your rectum and anus can weaken, leading to haemorrhoids.

5. Chronic constipation or diarrhoea: Both conditions can cause straining during bowel movements, which increases the risk of haemorrhoids.

How to prevent haemorrhoids

Preventing haemorrhoids is all about reducing pressure on the veins in your rectum and anus. Here are some simple ways to do that:

Eat a high-fibre diet: Foods rich in fibre, like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, make your stool softer and easier to pass. This helps reduce the need to strain during bowel movements.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep your stool soft, making it easier to pass and reducing the risk of haemorrhoids.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity helps keep your digestive system moving and can prevent constipation.

Avoid sitting for too long: If you have a job that requires you to sit for long periods, try to take breaks and move around every hour or so.

Don’t strain on the toilet: If you can’t pass stool easily, don’t force it. Give it time, or try again later.

What to do if you have haemorrhoids

If you develop haemorrhoids, there are several things you can do at home to relieve your symptoms:

Use over-the-counter treatments: Creams, ointments, and suppositories can help soothe the itching and discomfort.

Take warm baths: Soaking in a warm bath can relieve pain and swelling.

Use moist wipes: Instead of dry toilet paper, use moist wipes to gently clean the area after a bowel movement.

Avoid heavy lifting: Lifting heavy objects can put extra pressure on your rectum, so try to avoid it if you have haemorrhoids.

If your symptoms don’t improve or if you experience severe pain or bleeding, see a doctor. Don’t be embarrassed to talk about haemorrhoids with your doctor; they are a common issue, and help is available.