What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

When we talk about what it takes to be a perfect fit for Nigerian presidency, it's usually a combination of logical and emotional qualities, while remaining ethical enough to not become a money-driven robot that is unresponsive to the pulse of society.

With the reveal of flag bearers for the 2023 presidential election, Pulse brings you an unexplored perspective on the candidates vying for the country’s topmost political position.

Atiku Abubakar- PDP - Sagittarius

Pulse Nigeria

Atiku’s birthday is 25th November so he is a sagittarius, one of the fire signs.

Fire signs are about energy, motivation, and are often quick to get inspired. A Sagittarius is idealistic but often over-promises and under-delivers.

Martin Van Buren, the 8th president of the United States, was said to have a "sunny disposition," which goes along with optimist traits common in Sagittarians. He faced numerous challenges during his presidency including a border dispute with Britain over Maine and New Brunswick. Van Buren sent an envoy to Britain to negotiate a treaty, which his enemies saw as weak diplomacy.

After the US fell into a financial panic in 1837, Van Buren proposed an independent treasury to manage federal funds, which passed, but his enemies again blamed him for the crisis. Maybe he was too enthusiastic to find fixes, or maybe he was too impatient to wait out the challenges, both common qualities in Sagittarians. Either way, he didn't deliver enough to get re-elected in 1840.

Atiku Abubakar has participated in every presidential election since 1993. For 29 years, he has held the presidential ambition close to his heart despite recording losses. While the optimism is inspirational, the fear of pulling a Van Buren lingers.

Peter Obi - Labour Party - Cancer

Pulse Nigeria

Cancers are known for their compassion, sensitivity, intuition and optimism and Peter Obi, born in July, falls squarely under this category. However, being a water Ssgn, Cancerians are known to be rooted, realistic, and are receptive to the feelings and opinions of others.

Revered as the Father of the Nation by the South Africans, Nelson Mandela was a statesman who rose to become the country’s first black head of state. He reconciled a nation divided along racial lines and dismantled the legacy of apartheid.

As a Cancer zodiac sign, Nelson was deeply loyal and could be relied upon to follow through. He went above and beyond to help those that he loved and Cancers are typically one of the most devoted zodiac signs. Nelson Mandela had a unique ability to empathise with people around him, and this kept people close to him.

In the same way, Peter Obi has attracted a loyal supporter base who believe that he could be counted on to fix Nigeria. However, with low self awareness, Cancers are overly sensitive, moody, and vindictive.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu - APC - Aries

Pulse Nigeria

Aries are spontaneous and courageous. They have a sense of adventure, are determined, and are good at initiating new projects. They have high energy and can initiate quick actions, sometimes to their own hurt. An Aries is likely to think after doing, rather than vice versa.

Tinubu, born in March, obviously wears his heart on for all to see. When Yemi Osinbajo, who Tinubu shares a godfather relationship with, declared his interest in running for president, the Jagaban was quick to publicly disown his godson. Tinubu may have felt really betrayed by the Vice President. At the APC primaries, while his victory speech intentionally played down on shading the VP, his body language towards the friendly opponent was that of passive aggression.

As an Aries, Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United states, was destined to be full of energy and impulsiveness. Jefferson's quick temper and impulsiveness found a voice in his advocacy for states' rights over that of the federal government as well as in his match of wits with John Adams.